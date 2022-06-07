If You're Training For Agility, These Are The Moves You Need To Know

Here's a fact that applies inside and outside of our workouts: Sometimes, things don't go as expected. No matter how devoted we are to a fitness goal, life still happens… And we have to adapt! Training for agility helps us with exactly that. Agility boosts our speed and coordination so we can face anything that comes our way—but it starts with stability. And because we all need more of that these days, we've partnered with Under Armour and fitness trainer Ceci Perez to bring you a stability workout and awareness activity that'll ground you down physically and mentally. After this routine, you'll be ready to move through your workouts (and the world) with more ease.