I Tried Telo-Vital To Support Telomere Health—Here’s What Happened
As someone who has spent my career immersed in beauty, health, and longevity reporting, I’ve always been curious (both professionally and personally) about what truly makes a difference when it comes to aging well.
But curiosity became conviction when I entered motherhood. I didn’t just want to write about the science of healthy aging, I wanted to live it.
My well-being journey & why I wanted to try Telo-Vital
As a beauty and wellness editor with over a decade of experience, I’ve spent years writing about the science of longevity (well before we even called it that). I’ve spent countless hours interviewing leading experts, combing through the emerging research, and actually personally testing the latest innovations on the market. Day in and day out, I’ve reported on new technology, topical products, and supplements that all promise health and happiness.
This is all to say: I am very well-versed on what goes into making a quality product.
I’m grateful for the knowledge base my career has given me. Especially as I enter a new stage of life: motherhood. Motivated by dreams of enjoying a happy, fulfilling life with my family, I feel deeply motivated to protect my well-being. I want to show up as the healthiest version of myself for my family—now and for years to come.
So I dialed in on my longevity habits: I got more efficient with my workouts. I leveled up our nightly homecooked meals. I safeguarded my mental health and set firm boundaries against things that drained me. I got strategic with my topical products and supplements (after my breastfeeding journey ended, of course). But I also wanted to find something that supported my health at the deepest level possible—where aging actually begins: inside our cells.
After doing a deep dive into telomere health, I knew one new product I absolutely wanted to add to my routine: Telo-Vital.
The science of telomere health & Telo-Vital
As noted, I’ve previously written a deep dive into the science of telomeres, which you can read here.
But as a recap: Telomeres act as the protective caps at the ends of our chromosomes. They shield our DNA during cell division, and their length is considered one of the best markers of biological age. Over time, telomeres shorten naturally, a process linked to visible and invisible signs of aging, from skin changes to energy decline.
Essentially, I learned that telomeres are the foundation for true longevity.
During my reporting, I learned all about the lifestyle habits that can support telomere health. I was already checking several of the boxes: I ate diverse and nutrient-dense meals. I moved my body every single day, including daily walks, cardio, and strength training. I improved my sleep hygiene by reducing nighttime screentime (although as most parents can attest, sleep is a bit out of your control that first year). But I had room to improve: I was taking several supplements that I knew were good for my overall health, but none that targeted telomerase.
Telo-Vital is the only longevity supplement specifically formulated to address telomere shortening through telomerase activation.* Telomerase is the enzyme responsible for rebuilding telomeres—essentially repairing what time wears away.
Developed by molecular biologist Bill Andrews, Ph.D., who first discovered the protein components of human telomerase, Telo-Vital combines a carefully tested blend of organic botanicals shown to help “switch on” telomerase in cells.*
Its ingredients include extracts of organic turmeric root (notably without curcumin which can inhibit telomerase), along with organic pomegranate, baical skullcap, gallnut, and hezi—each selected after Andrews tested thousands of botanicals looking for ingredients that support telomerase activation.*
On top of that, it’s USDA Organic, vegan, and designed with powerful antioxidants like organic wheatgrass and blackcurrant to combat oxidative stress, another major driver of cellular aging.*
My experience taking Telo-Vital
I started taking Telo-Vital daily as part of my morning wellness routine. Not too long after, I noticed a few changes that felt meaningful:
- Improved energy: Instead of crashing in the late afternoon, I had a more sustained energy throughout the day—a must when you’re juggling work deadlines and parenting.* I felt more capable and present, no matter if I was playing with my baby or jumping into a last-minute meeting.
- Faster recovery: I’ve been easing back into a more rigorous cardio and strength training routine. I love how strong these workouts make me feel, but I certainly have noticed I don’t bounce back like I once did. With Telo-Vital, I experienced a smoother recovery.*
- Sharper focus: Long stretches of editing or writing felt easier, and I wasn’t as mentally drained by the end of the day.* I had more clarity, not just during my 9-5, but during evening conversations with my partner or when I wanted to wind down with a good book before bed.*
Strung together they added up to a noticeable difference in how I moved through each day. And unlike many wellness products that promise surface-level differences, Telo-Vital felt like it was working deeper, at the cellular level—helping me build resilience from the inside out.*
But mostly, I felt reassured knowing I was doing something proactive and meaningful for my long-term health.
The takeaway
Healthy aging isn’t about chasing youth. It’s about chasing what matters at every stage of life. Right now, that means being able to show up for my family, feel good about myself at work, and push my body to be the best version of itself.
Of course, I still lean on the fundamentals of longevity (nutrition, movement, sleep, stress management), but Telo-Vital gives me confidence that I’m supporting my longevity at the source: my telomeres.