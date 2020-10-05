I Tried It: Why Rent the Runway’s Newest Membership Is The Most Sustainable (And Affordable) Way To Shop This Fall

To me, one of the most important parts of my day is picking out my outfit, not only does it help uplift my confidence, but it helps to set the tone of my entire day. There’s just something about putting on that tweed blazer with the gold buttons that empowers me to feel like I can accomplish anything — even if I’m wearing it while wfc (working from couch)! Talk about the psychology of clothes.

This year definitely emphasized the role that my outfit plays within my day and my mood, but it also slashed my shopping budget in half. Since I am someone who definitely works hard to budget my monthly fashion allowance, I jumped at the chance to test out Rent the Runway’s newest membership (and I even got them to give me a discount code - RTRXMBG - for 40% off your first 2 months - it might even be the best deal you’ll find)!