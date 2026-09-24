I Tested SaltStick's New Electrolyte Gummies During Peak Marathon Season — My Honest Review
Runners spend hundreds of dollars on shoes and debate carbon plates for hours, then fuel a 90-minute run with plain water. Take it from me, because I've been that runner. But if there's one thing training for five World Marathon Majors has taught me, it's that hydration is the easiest performance upgrade there is—and electrolytes are the piece a lot of runners skip.
Unfortunately, most sports drinks pack more sugar than I want, and powders require a shaker bottle and a sink, which isn’t the most convenient option when you’re out and about.
So when new SaltStick's Electrolyte Gummies landed on my desk, I was immediately intrigued by their potential to simplify my routine. I’d already been a fan of the brand’s electrolyte chews, and I’m a sucker for anything in gummy form—but I’m also incredibly picky.
I tested SaltStick's Electrolyte Gummies for the past two weeks, and I’m ready to give my honest opinion.
What are SaltStick Electrolyte Gummies?
SaltStick has been making electrolyte products for athletes for years, and the gummies are the brand's most grab-and-go option yet. A bottle costs $29.99 and holds 60 gummies.
One serving is two gummies, which delivers roughly 160 mg of electrolytes: 60 mg of sodium, 36 mg of potassium, 50 mg of chloride, 10 mg of calcium, and 6 mg of magnesium.
Each serving has 20 calories and 4 grams of sugar, and the ingredient list is short and recognizable: Organic cane sugar, tapioca syrup, pectin, real fruit flavors, and vegetable juice for color.
The directions could not be simpler: chew two gummies whenever you need a boost of electrolytes, and drink water as needed.
Why electrolytes matter for runners
When you sweat, you're not just losing water. You're losing sodium, chloride, potassium, and smaller amounts of calcium and magnesium, all of which help your muscles contract, your nerves fire, and your body function properly.
In other words: Replacing water without replacing electrolytes is one reason runners may want to pay attention to electrolyte replenishment during longer or sweatier efforts.
These are feelings I know all too well from years of running without properly fueling or replenishing. In fact, electrolyte replacement can be an important part of supporting muscle function during and after exercise.*
Everyone's sweat rate and sweat saltiness are different (expert tip: If you regularly finish runs with white streaks on your hat, you're a salty sweater), but the general principle I go by is the longer and hotter the run, the more deliberate you need to be about electrolytes, before, during, and after.*
My testing process
My SaltStick Electrolyte Gummies arrived at the perfect time, during peak marathon training season in New York City. My boyfriend is in the final stretch of his training, and I've been along for the ride as a seasoned marathon runner. The past couple weeks for me have been a mix of long runs with him, my own easy miles, and some speed sessions.
We've had a few very humid late-summer days that had me sweating more than usual, which made for perfect testing conditions.
I used the gummies in three ways: before runs, during runs, and after runs. I also kept the bottle on my desk at home to take on non-running days when I knew I needed to replenish (e.g., the day after a long run, or on a particularly hot day when I'd been very active).
Another thing worth mentioning (or admitting) is that I despise carrying water, even on hot long runs. It's definitely better to hydrate and supplement with electrolytes, but I liked knowing that even when I couldn't find mid-run water fountains, I had my electrolyte gummies to help me replenish.
On my boyfriend's 16-mile long run, I packed us each two electrolyte gummies to take mid-run, and his first question when we got home was whether I had enough of those gummies to last him through the rest of his training. He's even pickier than I am, so this speaks volumes!
My experience
Let’s start with the taste, because that part matters a lot. If I don’t like the taste, I will not be consistent. This has been my issue with electrolyte powders in the past, and it’s why I’m so picky with running supplements and fuel in general.
To avoid burying the lede, these gummies passed my taste test with flying colors. I love the tart raspberry lemonade flavor. It’s the perfect blend of sour, sweet, and salty.
None of the flavor tones are overpowering and there’s no strange aftertaste. I also love the texture. They're soft and slightly chewy, and they don't stick to your teeth at all. A few times when I’ve been away for a couple days, I’ve packed some gummies in a plastic bag and they held up fine.
There were a few things that stood out to me pretty quickly during testing. For starters, I loved how easy these were to work into my running routine. I could toss a few gummies into my bag before heading out and didn't need to mix anything or carry a shaker bottle.
I also noticed a difference in my energy levels. The boost of electrolytes promoted a steady flow of energy and supported muscle function to reduce cramping.*
I also didn't experience any stomach discomfort while testing them, which is a major plus for me. After years of testing pretty much every running gel, gummy, and chew under the sun, this is always a huge relief and not something I take lightly. I appreciated having an electrolyte option that felt easy on my stomach.
How they compare to other electrolyte options
I've tried nearly every electrolyte format at this point, so I have plenty of comparison points. Powders typically offer bigger doses per serving, but they need water, a bottle, and a sink to rinse. For whatever reason, the flavor fatigue I get with powders is so much stronger than with gummies. I get sick of them very quickly, and I start to dread drinking them. Sports drinks win over powders on convenience, but I generally prefer gummies for a low-sugar option.
The closest comparison is SaltStick's own chews, which I was already a fan of before the gummies showed up. For me, the difference between the gummies and the chews at this point is just preference. I really do love them both, but the gummies are an option I crave after a run, while I tend to reach for the chews only during a run.
What I love about the SaltStick Electrolyte Gummies
The convenience is where these gummies shine the most. There's no mixing, no shaker bottle, no chalky water bottle residue, and no planning ahead. A serving fits in any pocket, and the bottle is the rare supplement container that actually earns a spot in a gym bag, desk drawer, car console, or carry-on. That's also what makes them more than a running product. I've been reaching for them on travel days and long walks in the heat as much as around workouts.
I also appreciate what's not in the gummies. Four grams of sugar per serving is a fraction of what most sports drinks have, plus the gummies have no artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols (both notorious for mid-run stomach trouble). Plus, the vegan formula skips the nine most common allergens, making them easy to recommend broadly, which I love since I’m constantly recommending running products to friends.
The takeaway
The best hydration strategy is the one you'll follow, and that's exactly what these gummies solve. SaltStick's Electrolyte Gummies turned electrolytes from a step I skipped into a habit I plan to keep.
Whether you're deep in a marathon build or just trying to stay hydrated on your afternoon walks, they're one of the easiest ways I’ve found to make electrolyte replenishment more convenient.