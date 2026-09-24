I Tested SaltStick's New Electrolyte Gummies During Peak Marathon Season — My Honest Review

I've tried nearly every electrolyte format at this point, so I have plenty of comparison points. Powders typically offer bigger doses per serving, but they need water, a bottle, and a sink to rinse. For whatever reason, the flavor fatigue I get with powders is so much stronger than with gummies. I get sick of them very quickly, and I start to dread drinking them. Sports drinks win over powders on convenience, but I generally prefer gummies for a low-sugar option.