How To Deal When Everything In Your Relationship Is Great—Except The Sex

Today, we couldn't be happier and are in the midst of planning a celebration of our union with all of our friends and family. It's not easy and we continue to do the work. What matters most is the shift in thinking that your partner is responsible for meeting your needs or "giving you an orgasm." The truth is, there is no savior. There is no knight in shining armor. It's you. You are the lover you've been waiting for. Focus on opening up to all areas of life more deeply and you'll find that love, in all its forms, will be available to you.