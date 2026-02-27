No one really talked about metabolic health in my 20s or 30—or even explained what that phrase actually meant. The focus was simple (and loud): low calorie, low fat. As long as you stayed in that lane, the assumption was you’d end up “thin” and therefore “healthy”, whatever that was supposed to mean. We weren’t taught to think about muscle, blood sugar, stress, or sleep. We were taught to shrink ourselves and call it wellness.