I Didn't Realize My Mid-30s Would Bring All Of These Changes
No one really talked about metabolic health in my 20s or 30—or even explained what that phrase actually meant. The focus was simple (and loud): low calorie, low fat. As long as you stayed in that lane, the assumption was you’d end up “thin” and therefore “healthy”, whatever that was supposed to mean. We weren’t taught to think about muscle, blood sugar, stress, or sleep. We were taught to shrink ourselves and call it wellness.
What no one warned me about is that around 35, your body doesn’t stop working it just starts communicating differently. Energy feels less predictable. Recovery takes longer. What used to “work” suddenly doesn’t. You might not gain weight, but your body feels different in your skin. Hormones begin to shift subtly, stress feels louder, and metabolism becomes something you notice for the first time.
Metabolism isn’t just about calories in versus calories out. It’s influenced by muscle mass, insulin sensitivity, hormone signaling, sleep, and how your body responds to stress. Many of the changes people notice in their mid-30s are actually the result of years of subtle shifts that go largely unnoticed—until they add up.
Muscle is metabolic currency
One of the biggest things I wish I understood earlier is how closely metabolism is tied to skeletal muscle. Muscle isn’t just for strength or aesthetics; it’s metabolically active tissue that helps regulate blood sugar, insulin sensitivity, and how efficiently your body uses energy, even at rest.
Adults begin losing muscle gradually after age 30 if it isn’t intentionally maintained. That loss may be subtle year to year, but over time it has real metabolic consequences1 Translation: less muscle = harder blood sugar control, easier fat storage.
DO THIS:
Strength train 2–3 times per week, prioritizing load-bearing and resistance exercises2 that support your skeletal frame (trust me, this matters more than you realize, especially as you move toward menopause). Declining estrogen accelerates bone mineral density loss and increases sarcopenia risk, making mechanical loading through resistance training one of the most effective non-pharmacologic strategies for preserving bone mass and muscular strength. Weight-bearing exercise stimulates osteoblast activity and improves bone remodeling, while also enhancing insulin sensitivity and resting metabolic rate. Build muscle with intention, not punishment.
Eat protein like it matters, because it does, especially when you break your fast in the morning3. Adequate protein early in the day supports muscle protein synthesis by activating anabolic pathways after the overnight fast, helping preserve lean mass. Higher-protein breakfasts have also been shown to improve post-prandial glucose control, reduce ghrelin (hunger hormone), and enhance satiety signaling compared to lower-protein meals. From a metabolic standpoint, protein intake at the first meal helps stabilize blood sugar, supports neurotransmitter production, and sets the tone for insulin regulation throughout the day.
A simple guideline that works well for many women is to aim for approximately 1 gram of protein per pound of your goal body weight per day, focusing on the weight you want to maintain rather than where you are currently. Distribute protein across meals instead of saving most of it for dinner.
Blood sugar stability matters more than calorie math
I used to think metabolism was mostly about eating less or exercising more. In reality, stability matters far more than extremes.
Repeated blood sugar spikes and crashes strain insulin signaling over time. When cells become less responsive to insulin, the body compensates by producing more, which can eventually lead to fatigue, cravings, and metabolic inefficiency4.
DO THIS:
Build meals in this order: protein first, then fiber-rich carbohydrates, followed by healthy fats. Prioritizing protein and fiber ensures you’re meeting the foundational needs required to support lean muscle mass, stabilize blood sugar, and maintain metabolic efficiency. Once those needs are met, fats help with satiety and nutrient absorption.
Eating this way also helps lower systemic inflammation and blunt excessive cortisol spikes, and reduce constant stress signaling that can leave women feeling wired, depleted, or chronically overwhelmed. Over time, consistent blood sugar support improves stress resilience and supports healthy adrenal signaling rather than repeated fight-or-flight responses. And stop skipping meals “just because”---consistency matters more than restriction.
Stress is metabolic, not just emotional
I used to think stress mainly affected mood. What I didn’t fully appreciate is how chronic stress shifts the body into a conservation state. Eating this way also helps lower systemic inflammation and blunt excessive cortisol-related increases in hunger5 and food craving, reducing constant stress signaling that can leave women feeling wired, depleted, or chronically overwhelmed.
You can’t out-train a constantly stressed nervous system.
DO THIS:
Treat stress care as metabolic care. Daily walks, morning sunlight, breathwork, and clear boundaries around work and recovery directly influence cortisol regulation, insulin sensitivity, and metabolic resilience. These small, consistent inputs often matter more than another workout or tighter food rules.
Sleep is non-negotiable fuel
Short sleep alters hunger hormones6, reduces insulin sensitivity, and blunts recovery. You can eat well and train smart, but poor sleep will still work against you.
DO THIS:
Protect consistency over perfection. A regular sleep and wake time matters more than total hours alone. Going to bed too late can reduce or compress deep sleep, the stage your body relies on most for physical recovery, muscle repair, immune function, and metabolic regulation. Prioritizing an earlier, consistent bedtime supports deeper, more restorative sleep — and your metabolism feels the difference.
The REAL takeaway
What I wish I knew before 35 is that metabolism doesn’t respond to punishment.
It responds to support.
- More muscle.
- Steadier blood sugar.
- Less chronic stress.
- Better sleep.
And the earlier you build these habits, the more resilient your metabolism becomes—at 35, 45, and beyond.
