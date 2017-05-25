I Ate Like An Italian Woman Every Day For A Week — And Never Felt Better

Maybe it had to do with the hours spent walking in the sun and clearing my mind or the easy-breezy vacation mindset, but I never once felt bloated or low energy, except for a little jet lag here and there. I also intermittent fast and typically don't eat past 8:30 p.m. because going to bed with a full stomach keeps me up. I was worried late dinners would leave me sleepless for my entire trip, but I was wrong. In reality, I've never slept better.