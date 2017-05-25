I Ate Like An Italian Woman Every Day For A Week — And Never Felt Better

When it comes to health, European countries like France and Italy have always been a bit of a mystery to me. Many of the foods we're quick to deem "off limits" in the United States flow like water across the pond—you'd be hard-pressed to find a corner that doesn't have either a gelateria or a sweet-smelling pastry shop.

It could be their four to seven weeks of vacation per year, but most European women don't seem to be weighed down by their delicious, gluten and dairy-filled foods, and they're certainly not spending hours at the gym "working it off." Instead, they're full of energy and vibrancy.

So when I found myself in Italy for a week (OK, I actually spent six months planning this trip), I decided to take advantage of the lack of access to my yoga studio and grocery store to truly live like an Italian woman. Here's what happened.