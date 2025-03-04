Skip to Content
Recovery

My Honest Review Of The Hyperice Normatec Elite Boots, From A Marathon Runner

Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante
March 04, 2025
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
hyperice normatec elite compression boots
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

As an avid runner with a deep love for strength training, I'm no stranger to achy muscles or swollen legs. Ergo, I take recovery very seriously.

I've tested dozens of products and techniques to help me bounce back quicker and stronger, and there's one that noticeably boosts my performance: compression therapy.

Since adding the Hyperice Normatec Elite compression boots to my routine, my muscles are less sore and less inflamed, and my whole body feels more refreshed.

Hyperice Normatec Elite Compression Boots

$999
hyperice normatec elite compression boots

Why you should try the Hyperice Normatec Elite compression boots

The technology is research-backed. 

Compression boots use intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC) to increase blood flow and circulation to speed up the process of removing metabolic and lymphatic waste from your muscles.

Studies show compression therapy devices help remove lactic acid from muscles, decrease muscle fatigue, and reduce delayed onset muscle soreness.

I've felt the benefits for myself.

The sensation is like a pulsing massage, and it instantly relaxes my sore muscles. The technology helps with lymphatic drainage to decrease pain and soreness—and I personally feel like my legs are significantly less inflamed after each use (even the shorter 10-minute sessions!).

When I'm using the boots regularly, every run feels easier. Plus, I even noticed an increase in my running speed on the days after I wore the boots!

They're an upgrade over other models.

This isn't my first rodeo with compression boots. Prior to testing the Normatec Elite boots, I owned the Hyperice Normatec 3 boots for two years—and I have tried Therabody's OG compression boots as well. 

Hyperice Normatec Elite Compression Boots

$850 (was $999)
hyperice normatec elite compression boots

Here's what I love about the Elite boots specifically:

  • The wireless design: There are no bulky attachments or cords with this latest iteration. The control unit is built right into the boots.
  • A longer battery life: The battery lasts up to four hours, which means I likely don't need to bring the charger if I travel with the boots on shorter trips. 
  • A quieter experience: These boots operate at a quieter volume than others I've tested. I'd compare it to an oven fan on low.
  • Good for travel: While still fairly bulky, they're lighter and easier to travel with than previous models. Plus, they're TSA-approved and come with a drawstring storage bag.
  • Comfortable for all heights: The material is the same as previous Normatec models, and I love that it feels lightweight and comfortable on my legs. Even better, they now come in three sizes: short, standard, and tall.
  • Easy to use: You can tailor your session to your preferences, all by using the attached control panel on each boot—or through the accompanying app.

Hyperice Normatec Elite Compression Boots

$999
hyperice normatec elite compression boots

The takeaway

If something were to happen to my Normatec Elite boots, I'd purchase a replacement in a heartbeat. If you're a runner, cycler, or have a rigorous workout routine and have the space in your budget, I highly recommend you add these to your recovery arsenal.

I Hoard White Sneakers—But These Are My No. 1 Pick For Everyday
I Swear By This To Stop Back Pain In Its Tracks After Sitting All Day
The Ultimate Protein Combo For Speedy Recovery & Stronger Muscles
What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The New Moon In Pisces
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Impacted By The New Moon In Pisces
Do You Keep Supplements In The Fridge? Here's What The Experts Say
