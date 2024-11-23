Skip to Content
Recovery

My Honest Review Of The Hyperice Normatec Elite Boots + A Limited-Time $150 Discount

November 23, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

As an avid runner with a deep love for strength training, I'm no stranger to achy muscles or swollen legs. Ergo, I take recovery very seriously.

I've tested dozens of products and techniques to help me bounce back quicker and stronger, and there's one that noticeably boosts my performance: compression therapy.

Since adding the Hyperice Normatec Elite compression boots to my routine, my muscles are less sore and less inflamed, and my whole body feels more refreshed.

I fully believe these boots are worth every penny of their $999 price tag, but right now, you can save $150 in the brand's Black Friday sale.

Hyperice Normatec Elite Compression Boots

$850 (was $999)
hyperice normatec elite compression boots

Why you should try the Hyperice Normatec Elite compression boots

The technology is research-backed. 

Compression boots use intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC) to increase blood flow and circulation to speed up the process of removing metabolic and lymphatic waste from your muscles.

Studies show compression therapy devices help remove lactic acid from muscles, decrease muscle fatigue, and reduce delayed onset muscle soreness.

I've felt the benefits for myself.

The sensation is like a pulsing massage, and it instantly relaxes my sore muscles. The technology helps with lymphatic drainage to decrease pain and soreness—and I personally feel like my legs are significantly less inflamed after each use (even the shorter 10-minute sessions!).

When I'm using the boots regularly, every run feels easier. Plus, I even noticed an increase in my running speed on the days after I wear the boots!

They're an upgrade over other models.

This isn't my first rodeo with compression boots. Prior to testing the Normatec Elite boots, I owned the Hyperice Normatec 3 boots for two years—and I have tried Therabody's OG compression boots as well. 

Hyperice Normatec Elite Compression Boots

$850 (was $999)
hyperice normatec elite compression boots

Here's what I love about the Elite boots specifically:

  • The wireless design: There are no bulky attachments or cords with this latest iteration. The control unit is built right into the boots.
  • A longer battery life: The battery lasts up to four hours, which means I likely don't need to bring the charger if I travel with the boots on shorter trips. 
  • A quieter experience: These boots operate at a quieter volume than others I've tested. I'd compare it to an oven fan on low.
  • Good for travel: While still fairly bulky, they're lighter and easier to travel with than previous models. Plus, they're TSA-approved and come with a drawstring storage bag.
  • Comfortable for all heights: The material is the same as previous Normatec models, and I love that it feels lightweight and comfortable on my legs. Even better, they now come in three sizes: short, standard, and tall.
  • Easy to use: You can tailor your session to your preferences, all by using the attached control panel on each boot—or through the accompanying app.

Hyperice Normatec Elite Compression Boots

$850 (was $999)
hyperice normatec elite compression boots

The takeaway

If something were to happen to my Normatec Elite boots, I'd purchase a replacement in a heartbeat. My only qualm is that the brand doesn't do sales often—which is why you don't want to sleep on this $150 markdown.

More On This Topic

Does The Time of Your Workout Impact Strength Gains? What The Research Shows
Motivation

Does The Time of Your Workout Impact Strength Gains? What The Research Shows

Merrell Readman

This Zodiac Sign Is Constantly Changing Their Life—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Constantly Changing Their Life—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Astaxanthin Is Known As A Beauty Supplement—Can It Boost Brain Health Too?
Integrative Health

Astaxanthin Is Known As A Beauty Supplement—Can It Boost Brain Health Too?

Alexandra Engler

Study Reveals 2 Habits That Are Early Signs Of Muscle Loss In Women
Integrative Health

Study Reveals 2 Habits That Are Early Signs Of Muscle Loss In Women

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Your Circadian Rhythm Is More Important Than You Might Think–From A Sleep Scientist
Integrative Health

Your Circadian Rhythm Is More Important Than You Might Think–From A Sleep Scientist

Jason Wachob

Yes, There Are Steps You Can Take To Tighten Sagging Skin—Here Are 3
Beauty

Yes, There Are Steps You Can Take To Tighten Sagging Skin—Here Are 3

Hannah Frye

more Movement
