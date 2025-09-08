"Here's how you can bring it up. Ask, how do you manage your monthly expenses? Do you prefer apps, or are you old-school and keep a ledger? This way, it's more casual early on. Notice how they respond to this question. Have this talk in person so you can read their body language. If you are using a money app, show it to them. It's less invasive that way," says Asha Tarry, a psychotherapist and CEO of Behavioral Health Consulting Services.