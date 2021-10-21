 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
The Surprising Telltale Sign Your Beauty Products Are Irritating Your Skin 

The Surprising Telltale Sign Your Beauty Products Are Irritating Your Skin 

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
The Unexpected Telltale Sign Your Beauty Products Are Irritating Your Skin

Image by Federica Giacomazzi / Stocksy

October 21, 2021 — 18:21 PM

Your skin is a super-smart organ, and it will inform you when it doesn't like a certain formula or skin care habit—with breakouts, flushing, scaling, the works. Sometimes these signs are quick and easy to spot (full-blown irritation is pretty hard to miss), but others can fly a bit more under the radar with time. Is your uptick in dryness an innocent byproduct of the crisper fall weather, or is your skin begging you to forgo a harsh formula? 

You may have to play detective to decipher what, exactly, your skin is trying to tell you, not to mention which product is to blame (if you've introduced a couple into your routine of late). But according to derms, a tell-all sign is in the eyes. 

How your eyes can show signs of skin irritation.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Become an expert in whole body health & healing.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Your eyes betray a ton about your skin's status: Lack of sleep, a salt- or sugar-heavy diet, and collagen decline all make their appearance in the eye area, namely because the skin up there is so thin and fragile already. Because of this delicate tissue, we also know contact dermatitis is more prevalent around the eyes—which is why investing in hypoallergenic eye makeup, like mascara, is a must for folks with sensitive skin. 

But allow us to declare: Your peepers can totally be one of the first places to show a reaction to a certain product, even if said product isn't eye-specific.  

Board-certified dermatologist Kavita Mariwalla, M.D., seconds the notion on a recent episode of Clean Beauty School: "[A] telltale sign is if your eyelids get really dry," she says of skin irritation. "Because the eye area is super sensitive, you don't always need to apply things to the eyes for them to react to things you're applying to your face." 

Again, the skin is quite sensitive (did we burn the phrase into your brain yet?), so the eye area can easily react to ingredients that the rest of your skin may be able to tolerate—such as fragrance, sulfates, and the like. Of course, there could be plenty of other reasons you're facing dry skin around the eyes, like a drop in temperature, physical stress (i.e., constantly rubbing your eyes), seasonal allergies, and so on. But if you're testing a new formula—or have a potentially expired beauty product on your hands—and find your eyelids itchy and flaky? It might be time to investigate. 

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

If you aren't sure whether your beauty products are irritating your skin, check the eye area: The fragile skin is extremely sensitive, which means it's often the first place to react to potentially harsh ingredients, even if you don't apply them to the eyes themselves. Your (seemingly) unexplained dryness may have a very good explanation.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Beauty

This Supplement Is Like Your Fall Skin Care Starter Pack*

Jamie Schneider
This Supplement Is Like Your Fall Skin Care Starter Pack*
Beauty

So You've Popped A Pimple — Here's Exactly What To Do To Speed Up Healing

Jamie Schneider
So You've Popped A Pimple — Here's Exactly What To Do To Speed Up Healing
Motivation

I Tried Countless Trail Running Shoes — These 8 Are The Best By Far

Kristine Thomason
I Tried Countless Trail Running Shoes — These 8 Are The Best By Far
Mental Health

Your Attention Tanks Under High Stress: A Neuroscientist Says This May Help

Amishi Jha, Ph.D.
Your Attention Tanks Under High Stress: A Neuroscientist Says This May Help
Integrative Health

Fall Allergies Giving You Grief? Try This DIY Essential Oil Spray

Sarah Regan
Fall Allergies Giving You Grief? Try This DIY Essential Oil Spray
Integrative Health

Working Out This Many Hours Before Bed Will Negatively Impact Your Sleep

Emma Loewe
Working Out This Many Hours Before Bed Will Negatively Impact Your Sleep
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

The Surprising Reason Going Keto Can Mess With Your Sleep + How To Fix It

Jamie Schneider
The Surprising Reason Going Keto Can Mess With Your Sleep + How To Fix It
Spirituality

What Astrologers Want You To Embrace (& Avoid) During This Year's Scorpio Season

The AstroTwins
What Astrologers Want You To Embrace (& Avoid) During This Year's Scorpio Season
Personal Growth

These 20 Conflict Resolution Skills Will Change Your Work & Love Life

Farrah Daniel
These 20 Conflict Resolution Skills Will Change Your Work & Love Life
Integrative Health

10 Surprising Reasons You Can't Get Your Vitamin D Levels Up

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
10 Surprising Reasons You Can't Get Your Vitamin D Levels Up
Recipes

This Simple 15-Minute Butternut Squash Is The Perfect Healthy Fall Dinner

Eliza Sullivan
This Simple 15-Minute Butternut Squash Is The Perfect Healthy Fall Dinner
Recipes

How To Transition 6 Fruits & Veggies Into Warm, Healthy Comfort Foods

Eliza Sullivan
How To Transition 6 Fruits & Veggies Into Warm, Healthy Comfort Foods
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-your-eyes-can-show-signs-of-skin-irritation

Your article and new folder have been saved!