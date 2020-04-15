We’re pretty familiar with the fact that climate change is a rather complex problem. Despite the dire need for things to change, there isn’t one straightforward answer or plan of action. (Although, here are 10 ways you can start.)

It only makes sense that sustainability, as it turns out, is a bit hard to define. “Sustainability is a nebulous term, but it should stay that way,” Joey Zwillinger, the co-founder of sustainable footwear brand, Allbirds, tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. The reason sustainability deserves its big, nebulous recognition? It means so many different things—there’s animal welfare; chemical disposal; processing fabrics; social compliance in treating employees; the list goes on.

That’s why, as a consumer, it can be quite difficult to “shop sustainably.” With a word that means so many different things to different industries, how do you know you’re making a correct, sustainable decision?

Luckily, Zwillinger offers his tips on how to truly shop sustainably. While it’s important to narrow in on the problem you’re trying to solve (and yes, individuals do have the power to spark change!), here are three general rules to keep in mind when browsing aisles—or in the case of COVID19, scrolling through online shops.