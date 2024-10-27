Johnston, on the other hand, chose to use scent as a tool to help with her menopause symptoms: "I would smell individual oils right out of the bottle, like peppermint or clary sage. I'd be like, 'Oh my god, this makes me feel cooler,'" she recounts. "I created [my by/rosie jane fragrance] Chill not even realizing why I'm so drawn to all of these notes—it has a peppermint note in it… I don't think I ever realized how much those scents impacted the way I felt emotionally, physically, and neurologically." You may find similar success with fragrance notes that serve your current preferences.