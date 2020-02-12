Lower back pain is one of the most common health problems among the aging population. The issues can lead to disability and even death, but the symptoms seem to affect women more than men. New research conducted by the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) found vitamin D deficiency may be the cause.

A study published in the journal Menopause found postmenopausal women are at a higher risk of vitamin D deficiency, which can increase lower back pain and result in lumbar disc degeneration.

Lumbar disc degeneration is a musculoskeletal disease that occurs when discs between vertebrae begin to lose their cushion. The friction of the bones rubbing together might lead to severe flare-ups and intense periods of pain.