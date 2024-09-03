Skip to Content
Beauty

3 Surprising Ways The Brain Influences Skin Health & Vice Versa

Alexandra Engler
Author:
Alexandra Engler
September 03, 2024
Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
By Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
Alexandra Engler is the senior beauty and lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School.
Keira Barr
Image by Custom Photography
September 03, 2024

Recently I wrote an in-depth report on the brain-and-skin connection, which you can read about here. The report covers emerging research on the topic, touching on how the gut, immune system, microbiome, and neurotransmitters may all play a role in how both the brain and skin function.

Featured in the article is board-certified dermatologist and mindbodygreen collective member Keira Barr, M.D. Barr has previously written for us on the subject of psychodermatology, and her practice focuses on the interconnection between mental health and skin health. 

"We've known about the brain-skin connection for a long time, but psychodermatology is still a relatively new field," she told me on today's episode of mindbodygreen's beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. "The brain and skin are derived from the same layer of embryologic tissue, so they are constantly communicating with each other. And we also know that your skin is both a target and a producer of signals, so it's a two-way street." 

As a repeat guest of the podcast, I was thrilled to have her back on to push this conversation even further. Tune in to the entire episode to hear all about how emotions, mental health, and trauma can influence our body and skin—and in the meantime, here are my three favorite takeaways from the episode. 

Stress triggers the nervous system to turn on the immune system

When we think of stressors that signal our immune system to turn on, we typically think of external factors: germs, allergens, and even things like UV rays. 

But internal stressors—like negative emotions—can also influence our immune system. 

"If you think about your nervous system as a command center, there is a collection of systems that are also interconnected. It's called the NICE network, or the nervous system, immune system, cutaneous (skin) system, and the endocrine system," she explains. "When your body perceives that something's not quite right, your brain sends signals—and the dominoes begin to fall. The immune system becomes active, and it activates the stress response." 

She goes on to explain that this response causes a cascade of effects, such as increased cortisol and inflammatory cytokines. "When these inflammatory signals are increased, it brings in all these inflammatory cells to the skin," she says. "You may see bumps, irritation, or rashes." 

The nervous system also slows down the digestive system, which will impact skin appearance 

Research shows us that the gut and skin1 are also deeply interconnected. The health of our gut (good or bad) can show up on our skin, from acne to dullness to fine lines. 

Well, the nervous system plays a role in regulating both. "This is where the vagus nerve comes into play. When you are under stress—whether that's real or imagined—the body is going to prioritize our survival above all else. This means it will use its energy and resources for oxygenation and glucose to fuel the muscles, lungs, and heart," she says. 

We know this happens with the skin, as the skin will often appear more tired and drained during stress. But it also influences gut function, "So gut motility is going to slow down. This will shift the good and bad bacteria, which can lead to a leaky gut," she says, noting that a leaky gut has been linked to a variety of skin conditions such as eczema, acne2, and premature aging3

Research shows that trauma responses can show up on the skin 

One area we spent a significant time exploring is trauma, as that's Barr's primary area of focus. There are actually two factors at play here, Barr notes. 

The first is that skin can be a source of trauma: "It's that feeling of what it's like to live in your skin—that disease when there is something visibly present on the skin, which can create worry, anxiety, and distress. Or just even when you're overwhelmed, not sleeping, eating poorly, and just feel like crap inside your skin," she says. 

But the other is that skin conditions may be the end result of some kinds of trauma. "There is increasing research that shows developmental trauma can contribute to skin issues," she explains, pointing to a recent study that found childhood trauma increases the likelihood of developing chronic hives4

"And trauma doesn't have to be a single event—it could be several things," she says. "Trauma is essentially what happens when our system becomes overwhelmed and we don't have the capacity to adapt." 

Tune in:

For more insights into the brain-skin connection, tune in here:

