How To Use White Noise For Babies: 5 Things You Need To Know

That's a claim that's sure to get the attention of any sleep-deprived parent. One older study took 20 babies who were between 2 and 7 days old and randomized them into two groups. One group was exposed to white noise when they slept while the other group wasn't. The vast majority of babies in the white noise group (80%) fell asleep within five minutes, while just 25% of the babies who didn't have white noise nodded off during that time. Based on the findings, "white noise may help mothers settle difficult babies," the researchers wrote.

White noise serves two basic functions for babies, according to behavioral sleep psychologist Lynelle Schneeberg, Psy.D., author of Become Your Child's Sleep Coach and director of the Behavioral Sleep Program at Connecticut Children's Medical Center. "It masks intermittent household sounds that might wake the baby (cars honking, doors slamming, [and] dishwasher loading," she says. It also can provide a "sleep cue" for babies. "In other words, hearing the sound from the white noise machine becomes a cue for sleep in the same way that having the television on can be a sleep cue for an adult," Schneeberg says.