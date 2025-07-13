This Genius Multitasking Tip Can Help You Care For Your Skin & Your Anxiety

I was fascinated by the transformative nature of this routine—less so in the literal, physical sense and more so in how it was able to completely shift her state of mind. There was Mom before the bathroom, and there was Mom after it. She would stumble in lethargic and grumpy but would emerge focused, energized, and ready to take on the day. In a Clark Kent–ish fashion, the woman who walked out of the bathroom represented a supercharged version of the woman who had entered it.