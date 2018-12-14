Panic Attacks & Heart Palpitations? Soothe Your Nervous System Back With This Simple Acupressure Technique

Ready for some more good news? Because we acupuncturists are just full of cool tips and tricks, by knowing some key Shen calming points and breathing techniques, you can calm an acute anxiety attack yourself! Here's a little acupressure recipe to help you calm and center yourself when confronted with shock or trauma or in a moment of anxiety. Stimulate each of those points for 60 to 90 seconds with moderate pressure using your finger, then move to the next one in the cycle.

Kidney 27: This point is located on the lower border of the clavicle, two finger widths lateral to the middle of your chest (you can see a visual representation here). This point is meant to open and relax the chest, calm anxiety, and improve breathing.

Yin Tang: This point is located between the medial ends of the eyebrows (you can see the exact spot here). Stimulating this point will calm the spirit and help reduce insomnia, anxiety, and stress.

Heart 7: Located at the wrist crease, the function of this point is to reduce physical responses to emotional trauma. It can be very helpful for my patients with heart palpitations, nausea with panic, or fear.

If you're not exactly sure where to start, you can watch this video and put those points to use next time you are feeling anxious, panicky, or flustered. They'll calm you down, settle your nervous system, and rebalance your chi until you can get to your next acupuncture appointment.