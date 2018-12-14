mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Mental Health

Panic Attacks & Heart Palpitations? Soothe Your Nervous System Back With This Simple Acupressure Technique

Paige Bourassa, MSTOM, LAc, RHN
Licensed Acupuncturist By Paige Bourassa, MSTOM, LAc, RHN
Licensed Acupuncturist
Paige Bourassa is a licensed acupuncturist, chinese herbalist and holistic nutritionist who runs Shen Medicine in Manhattan.

Image by Kayla Snell / Stocksy

December 14, 2018

Whether you're having a full-blown panic attack or just some little heart palpitations due to an upset at work, anxiety is an unpleasant condition that usually surprises you with the worst timing. And you're not the only one who's suffering; generalized anxiety disorder is the most common mental illness in the United States, affecting 40 million adults in the country—although only 36 percent of those actually seek treatment. At my acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine practice, I see countless patients struggling with these exact symptoms.

Treating panic attacks and heart palpitations with TCM.

Despite its widespread prevalence, generalized anxiety disorder does not receive the same attention as other major syndromes like depressive and psychotic disorders, and because of this, the primary care physician is usually the treatment provider, which poses some key problems. Under the care of a primary care physician, patients with anxiety frequently feel misunderstood and aren't given the lifestyle tools, behavioral therapy, and complementary and alternative medicine options to heal their condition naturally. Instead, they are typically prescribed medication as a singular solution. Anxiety disorders that progress uncontrolled can be said to account for decreased productivity and have also been linked to alcohol and drug abuse in a large segment of the population.

Now for the good news: Acupuncture and Chinese medicine have effectively treated anxiety for centuries due to its ability to individualize treatment and address the "Shen" (the Chinese word for "spirit"), which is a large part of the puzzle Western medicine often misses. In Chinese medicine, anxiety can be due to a number of different factors, like blood deficiency (think dizziness and anemia), stagnation in your liver or blood (think about when you're so angry you could cry), or a deficiency in the chi of your heart (think heart palpitations, nothing serious but still ruins your day)—just to name a few. Whatever the pathology, an experienced traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioner is able to diagnose your condition using a combination of different skills, then work on rebalancing what is out of whack in your body to calm your nervous system and your Shen.

Article continues below

Acupressure points for panic attacks and heart palpitations.

Ready for some more good news? Because we acupuncturists are just full of cool tips and tricks, by knowing some key Shen calming points and breathing techniques, you can calm an acute anxiety attack yourself! Here's a little acupressure recipe to help you calm and center yourself when confronted with shock or trauma or in a moment of anxiety. Stimulate each of those points for 60 to 90 seconds with moderate pressure using your finger, then move to the next one in the cycle.

Kidney 27: This point is located on the lower border of the clavicle, two finger widths lateral to the middle of your chest (you can see a visual representation here). This point is meant to open and relax the chest, calm anxiety, and improve breathing.

Yin Tang: This point is located between the medial ends of the eyebrows (you can see the exact spot here). Stimulating this point will calm the spirit and help reduce insomnia, anxiety, and stress.

Heart 7: Located at the wrist crease, the function of this point is to reduce physical responses to emotional trauma. It can be very helpful for my patients with heart palpitations, nausea with panic, or fear.

If you're not exactly sure where to start, you can watch this video and put those points to use next time you are feeling anxious, panicky, or flustered. They'll calm you down, settle your nervous system, and rebalance your chi until you can get to your next acupuncture appointment.

Paige Bourassa, MSTOM, LAc, RHN
Paige Bourassa, MSTOM, LAc, RHN
Paige Bourassa is a licensed acupuncturist, chinese herbalist and holistic nutritionist who runs her...
Read More
More from the author:
Relieve Chronic Pain Through The Power Of At-Home Acupressure Techniques
Check out The Essential Guide To Acupressure
Learn how to use acupressure to relieve your back pain, reduce headaches, reduce tension and become less anxious.
View the class
Paige Bourassa, MSTOM, LAc, RHN
Paige Bourassa, MSTOM, LAc, RHN
Paige Bourassa is a licensed acupuncturist, chinese herbalist and...
Read More

More On This Topic

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
$199.99

How To Control Anxiety

With Ellen Vora, M.D.
How To Control Anxiety
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-use-acupressure-for-panic-attacks-and-heart-palpitations

Your article and new folder have been saved!