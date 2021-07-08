How Cotton Turns Your House Into A Greener Home: A Room-By-Room Guide

If we take a closer look at our own timelines, we'll find one common thread weaving through our best memories: cotton. It all started with the blanket we clutched as children and evolved as we discovered our favorite cozy fall sweater and learned to appreciate a snuggle-worthy set of bedsheets. Cotton has always been a source of comfort and convenience throughout our lives, but it has also been a source of sustainability... Whether we knew it or not.

When we think about cotton—a classic tee or cotton swabs may come to mind. But the reality is that cotton is everywhere. And we're better for it: Compared to man-made fabrics and synthetics, cotton is totally natural and becoming more sustainable. It's grown from the earth using renewable resources: rainfall and sunlight. Modern farming techniques allow the whole cotton plant to be used, not just the white, fluffy part. Which is part of the reason cotton is a surprising ingredient in unexpected things like U.S. currency and cooking oil!

When we compare cotton to the other man-made materials out there (found in abundance), it's clear to see how cotton is paving a greener path forward. Synthetic alternatives like polyester and nylon take a long time to degrade and release microplastics into our waterways when they're laundered. Studies have shown that 100% cotton degrades much faster and is considered fully compostable in large-scale composting settings. From farm to flannel, cotton is a more sustainable choice.

Nowhere is this choice more important than in our homes, where safety and comfort reign supreme. From nursery to bedroom, cotton cultivates natural comfort in our homes. It's truly The Fabric of Our Lives, and this room-by-room guide shows you how to make the most of it!