By now, I don’t feel I need to school you on how lifestyle choices can worsen acne. For example, the nutrition and acne connection: It’s pretty well understood and established that certain food triggers can lead to breakouts for those genetically predisposed to acne. (Think: some kinds of diary, high-glycemic index foods, and so on.) Stress is another trigger for lots of folks, as it can send the body into an inflammatory state that could lead to blemishes.