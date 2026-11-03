Lucas says the first, and most important piece of gear to get is your running shoes. “Take the time to get fitted for the right shoe that fits your foot appropriately,” she says. “Go to your local running store for a free foot assessment. An expert will be able to analyze your gait and how your feet land, which will determine the type of shoe you should wear.” Lucas recommends the New Balance 1080v15 running shoes. “They’re a high-cushion shoe that is great for weekly long runs and recovery runs — soft enough to feel consistent support, but bouncy enough to give runners a responsive stride.”