How To Train For A Marathon –– And The Expert-Vetted Gear You Need
Training for your first marathon? There’s a lot of running involved, sure. But if you’re training for your first marathon (or you’ve already run a few!), you know that’s not all you need to prepare. A marathon is a serious feat – one that requires time, planning, dedication, and the best gear to equip you for success.
Ciara Lucas knows a thing or two about marathon training – and the gear required to succeed. She’s a 10x marathoner and an RRCA-certified run coach, plus she’s been running for 10 years. Now, she helps everyday athletes reach their goals – from PRs to crossing the finish line at their first marathon.
If this is your first marathon or your tenth – you’re going to want to know what a week in the life of training looks like, plus the gear you need for all the training, drills, long runs, and beyond. Let Lucas guide you through a sample week in marathon training below, featuring New Balance’s RC Collection. The RC Collection was developed with nearly 50 years of expertise, honing in on what fit and function runners really need to reach their peak performance.
Marathon Training Guide: How to train for a marathon with the New Balance RC Collection
Beginner marathon training tips
If you’re new to marathon training or new to running in general, Lucas can’t stress enough how important it is to establish a good baseline before you attempt a marathon. The good news? It’s possible to train for a marathon if you don’t have experience. The bad news? The newer you are to running (or if you’ve never run a marathon before), it’s going to take more time to establish a good baseline.
Give yourself enough time to safely build up to the marathon distance
“A beginner marathon training plan could last anywhere between 16 to 20 weeks. Lay a solid foundation of consistent mileage before you even officially start training,” suggests Lucas.
She suggests getting used to running 2 to 3 times a week if you aren't already doing that. This will help you build the discipline and consistency you need to keep training. “They don’t have to be long or intense, just enough to get you in a rhythm of running consistently,” she says.
Running a marathon is impressive for a reason. It’s difficult and can take a toll on your body, so be sure to prioritize safety and recovery first. Lucas says you need to give yourself enough time to safely build up to the marathon distance – so no, a marathon shouldn't be a last-minute decision you jump into.
Don’t neglect strength training and cross-training
“If you are new to running or marathon training, don’t neglect strength training and cross-training. It may seem like training for a marathon would only require running, but you need some movement variety to keep your muscles, joints, and tendons strong enough to endure the mileage,” she says. And don’t skip the weights. “Include two strength training sessions in your week, and maybe mix in something low impact like cycling, yoga, or swimming,” suggests Lucas.
The beginner marathon training plan – plus the gear you need to succeed
You signed up for the marathon – now what? Before you give in on your first few long runs or any other training session, for that matter, you need to think about gear. Not only will this make a difference in how you feel, but the right gear can make or break you when it comes to being able to train comfortably, and therefore consistently.
Lucas says the first, and most important piece of gear to get is your running shoes. “Take the time to get fitted for the right shoe that fits your foot appropriately,” she says. “Go to your local running store for a free foot assessment. An expert will be able to analyze your gait and how your feet land, which will determine the type of shoe you should wear.” Lucas recommends the New Balance 1080v15 running shoes. “They’re a high-cushion shoe that is great for weekly long runs and recovery runs — soft enough to feel consistent support, but bouncy enough to give runners a responsive stride.”
Once you’ve got your shoes, “From there, you can add to your toolkit. Sweat-wicking clothes will allow you to run more comfortably. Consider getting some running apparel like a supportive sports bra and sweat-wicking clothes to prevent chafing,” she says.
A week in the life of marathon training
So you want to run a marathon? Here’s what a week in the life could look like. (Keep in mind the below training plan is just a sample/example since your actual training plan should be individual and personalized to you, your fitness level, and experience.)
Monday
Workout: Strength training (lower body)
The RC Essential Tank is the layer you need in or outside of the gym. For a lower body strength training session, you want a breathable, comfortable layer that won’t get in the way of your focus – throw it on, head to the gym, and pick up those weights.
Tuesday
Workout: Tempo run - speed workout of the week
During your speed workout, the last thing you need to worry about is your bra. This one brings all the support you need, plus the comfort to power through – no digging or adjusting – just speedy running ahead.
Wednesday
Workout: Easy run (4-5 miles) and strength training (upper body)
Even on an easy run day, you need leggings that carry you from start to finish – distraction-free. These have storage pockets and fast-drying material so you can focus on your workout, not your sweat.
Thursday
Workout: Easy run or cross-training (i.e. cycling)
As the temperatures drop, you still need to lace up and get out there. If you’re heading out for an easy run on a cold day, this vest will keep you warm and dry from sweat or rain – it’s water-repellent and sweat-wicking.
Friday
Workout: Rest day or light stretching/mobility
Whether you’re lounging at home, hitting some recovery modalities, or working on stretches and mobility, you need a comfortable layer. Found: the RC Essential Long Sleeve.
Saturday
Workout: Long run (10 to 20+ miles as you continue with the training plan)
Your longest run of the week requires planning and persistence. The RC Elite Storage Crop Tank is designed for your highest-intensity workout days or race day – take it out for a spin on a long run and it will be a staple for race day, no doubt.
Sunday
Rest day - take the day completely off
After a long week of training, you deserve comfort. Don the RC Essential Jogger for your recovery day – whether that takes you from the couch to walking your dog – you’ll do it in style and comfort, of course.