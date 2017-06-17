4 Signs You May Have Uterine Fibroids: A Gynecologist Explains

If any or several of these signs or symptoms lead you to think you may have fibroid tumors, schedule a visit to your gynecologist and let him/her know about your concerns. The simplest way to diagnose these tumors is through a pelvic exam. Because smaller fibroids aren’t always felt through pelvic exams, you can also expect an ultrasound or an MRI.

Many women who have fibroids do not need treatment. When they eventually get to menopause around the average age of 50, the fibroids will start to shrink. Before then, it is not possible to predict how fibroids will grow or whether they will cause problems. Birth control pills are frequently used to help control the change in menstrual bleeding, but it should be noted that the medications that we have to shrink fibroids can cause many side effects and aren't useful for most women.

While many women have tried alternative therapies such as acupuncture and Chinese herbs, there are no reliable scientific studies that support these therapies at present. Through my practice, I've found the best evidence for homeopathic treatments is in the use of vitamin D and green tea extract, which have both been shown to suppress the growth of fibroid tissue. Of course, talk to your doctor before starting a new supplement regimen.

Catching them early will give you the most treatment options and will afford you the opportunity to treat them with supplements, food, and lifestyle changes rather than surgery.

