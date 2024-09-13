Our brains love to imagine catastrophe—and when we're in the thick of imagining, our brains believe it's real. These anxieties are abstract, and when abstract, they take on a life of their own. A trick to get around it is to literally ask yourself, "What's the worst that could happen?" Face these fears and you'll realize that the world will not end if you take a 20-minute walk in the middle of the day. In fact, you may find that it helps you reclaim more time in your day.