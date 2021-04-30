4 Steps To Stop Worrying About What Other People Think Of You

In order to break the cycle, it's important to understand where the energy is coming from. We've been socialized by a culture that sets norms for our belongingness. From birth, we're taught we should act a certain way, dress a certain way, buy certain products, and adhere to certain ideologies to be liked and accepted. Social media brings the popularity contest to a whole new level, where how many friends we have and how much they "like" us is now publicly broadcast and recorded. (Here's more on how social media affects relationships.)