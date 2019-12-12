How To Stop Obsessing About Body Weight & Eating, For Good: An RD Explains

As a certified eating disorder registered dietitian, I hear so many heartbreaking stories at my treatment center—women and men who’ve lost decades of their lives while at war with themselves and their bodies. Being “on a diet” is their norm, and they’re convinced the next one will finally bring them contentedness.

Living your life obsessed with weight and food is exhausting. It’s isolating. It’s painful. Think about how much more joy and in-the-moment experience we'd have in life were we not putting so much energy into planning meals, restricting, bingeing, beating ourselves up, and exercising from a place of anxiety.

Developing a healthy relationship to food and your body is a complex process, and it doesn’t occur overnight. But here are the four main elements I’ve found most people need in order to start healing: