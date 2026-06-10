How To Simplify Your Wellness Routine & Focus On What Actually Matters
Wellness is supposed to help us feel better. It's why we turn to these practices in the first place: to make us feel more centered, more whole, more alive. But for many women, it’s all started to feel like another source of stress.
At mindbodygreen, we regularly hear from women who feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of it all. One scroll through social media can leave you questioning everything: Should I cut gluten? Track my glucose? Buy the $20 smoothie? Switch to oat milk? Wait, skip the oatmilk? Start cold plunging? But only when I’m in the right phase of my cycle?
Somewhere along the way, wellness became less about feeling well and more about keeping up. That’s exactly why Jordan Lee Dooley’s book, Be Good to Your Body, feels so refreshing right now.
Jordan is a bestselling author, podcast host, and advocate for a more grounded, grace-filled approach to wellness. Her perspective is rooted in the idea that physical, emotional, and spiritual health are deeply interconnected—and that by zeroing in on the things that matter, we can actually start to feel more at home in our bodies. As she writes: “In a world of endless fads and health trends, my best advice to reduce overwhelm is to prioritize the big stuff first.”
Ahead are a few of our favorite takeaways from the book and why they may resonate with anyone craving a simpler, more sustainable approach to wellness.
Basics will do more than “extras”
One of the most compelling ideas in Jordan’s Be Good to Your Body is the distinction between “timeless” wellness habits and “trendy” ones.
The wellness industry constantly introduces new tools, protocols, and products promising better energy, clearer skin, and a longer life. And while many of these things can absolutely be helpful—and if you like them there’s no reason to stop your practice—Jordan argues that they often distract us from the basics that matter most.
As she writes, “It can be so tempting to jump to something that may absolutely be healthy but not totally necessary and perhaps even kind of faddish.” In her view, foundational practices should always come first—a sentiment we can get behind.
Prioritize these principles from Jordan:
- Hydrating consistently
- Eating more whole foods
- Supporting sleep and circadian rhythms
- Spending time in nature
- Moving your body daily
- Cultivating meaningful community
- Creating a life-giving home environment
None of these habits are flashy. Most are free. But collectively, they create the foundation that supports long-term well-being.
You don’t need to “earn” your health
Another powerful thread in Be Good to Your Body is the idea that wellness perfectionism can actually pull us further away from genuine well-being and our bodies.
For many women, health becomes tangled up with productivity, discipline, and self-worth. There’s pressure to optimize every aspect of life—to eat perfectly, exercise consistently, buy the right products, and never “fall off track.”
But Jordan challenges the idea that wellness has to be earned through constant self-improvement. Instead of chasing every new protocol that promises perfect health, Jordan encourages readers to simplify. Her advice is less about rigid rules and more about reducing mental clutter around health.
A few ways to start:
- Stop trying to overhaul everything at once
- Choose consistency over intensity
- Focus on habits that make you feel grounded, energized, and supported
- Unfollow wellness content that makes you feel anxious or inadequate
- Let routines evolve with your season of life
One line from the book feels particularly important: “There will likely be other times where all we can manage to maintain is the basics. And that’s totally okay too.”
Holistic health includes spiritual well-being
While Be Good to Your Body explores physical health, it also makes the case that true wellness can’t exist in isolation from our mind and soul. Jordan writes, “You cannot be holistically well if your pursuit of physical health is harming your spiritual, mental, or relational health.”
It’s an important reminder in a culture where “healthy living” can sometimes become all-consuming and even isolating. If wellness routines leave you feeling more stressed, alone, or disconnected from your life, those habits may not actually be supporting your well-being.
Instead, Jordan encourages a more integrated approach—one that includes connection and reflection alongside nutrition and movement.
That might look like:
- Taking walks without tracking them
- Sharing meals with people you love
- Spending more time outside
- Creating tech-free moments throughout the day
- Prioritizing spiritual practices that help you feel grounded
It’s about letting wellness support your life instead of becoming your entire identity.
Add this to your reading list
No, advanced tools, supplements, or biohacking habits aren’t inherently bad. Many can absolutely be supportive—especially if you look forward to the practice itself. But as Jordan reminds readers throughout Be Good to Your Body, they work best when built on top of a strong foundation, not instead of one.
Only when we focus on the things that matter—nourishment, connection, care—will we feel whole. If this perspective resonates with you, Be Good to Your Body offers a deeper exploration of how caring for the body can be a form of stewardship, how simplicity itself can be healing, and how wellness can support a more meaningful life.