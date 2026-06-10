Jordan is a bestselling author, podcast host, and advocate for a more grounded, grace-filled approach to wellness. Her perspective is rooted in the idea that physical, emotional, and spiritual health are deeply interconnected—and that by zeroing in on the things that matter, we can actually start to feel more at home in our bodies. As she writes: “In a world of endless fads and health trends, my best advice to reduce overwhelm is to prioritize the big stuff first.”