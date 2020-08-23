Imagine, for a brief moment, not washing your bathroom towels regularly, not sanitizing your eating utensils, or not cleaning your reusable water bottle. If any of these caused you to shudder, take a moment to think about your makeup. You've likely been lectured to clean your makeup brushes before (as you should), but have you thought about the makeup itself?

Why do you want to be diligent about cleaning makeup, just as you may be about cleaning brushes? Simple: "When you don't sanitize your makeup regularly, bacteria will grow on it. Bacteria can cause irritation and acne when it comes into contact with your face," says Titus Tse, co-founder of Coral UV.

There are a few broader rules that can apply to any product or item. But, of course, since there is so much variety of makeup out there—we'll also get into some specifics. By the end of this, you'll know everything you need to know to make sure your makeup bag is germ-free: