How To Instantly Refresh Musty Sweaters You Haven't Worn In Ages

With autumn well underway and winter just around the corner, it can only mean one thing: sweater weather. But as you pull your favorite sweaters out of storage, you may notice they could use a bit of a refresh.

So, to find out how to get our sweaters back to smelling brand new, we asked Becky Rapinchuk of Clean Mama for her top tips. Here are three ways to bring yours back to life, with and without a machine.