Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Home

How To Prevent Tunneling & Help Your Candles Last Longer

Emma Loewe
Author:
Emma Loewe
December 24, 2024
Emma Loewe
By Emma Loewe
mbg Contributor
Emma Loewe is the former Sustainability and Health Director at mindbodygreen. She is the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us" and the co-author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care." Emma received her B.A. in Environmental Science & Policy with a specialty in environmental communications from Duke University. In addition to penning over 1,500 mbg articles on topics from the water crisis in California to the rise of urban beekeeping, her work has appeared on Grist, Bloomberg News, Bustle, and Forbes.
Candle On Side Table In Living Room
Image by Leah Flores / Stocksy
December 24, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Here, candle maintenance tips.

First of all, what affects the burn time of a candle?

A candle's container size, wick length, and wax type all contribute to its burn time. Soy wax has a higher melting point than coconut wax, for example, and will take longer to burn. "The higher the melt point, the more hours of burn you'll get, as it takes more time for the wax to liquefy from the heat of the flame," Abigail Cook Stone, co-founder and CEO of Otherland, tells mbg.

The size of the wick is also important: A larger wick means a larger flame, which will burn through your wax faster. (This is why it's important to trim your wick before every use, but more on that later.) "One job of a candlemaker is to ensure that a wick is large enough to melt the full surface of the candle, but not too large that it's drawing up more wax than necessary," Stephen Tracy, the co-founder of Keap, explains. It's a science, people!

A candle's burn time—usually between 40 and 60 hours—is largely determined during formulation, but there are things we end users can do to make sure it reaches its full fragrant potential.

How to help your candle last longer:

1.

Trim the wick before every burn.

Since larger wicks stoke larger flames, you'll want to keep yours trimmed for a steadier, more even burn. Jade Meresz, the product development manager at P.F. Candle Co., adds that trimming your wicks can also prevent smoke and visible soot from forming on the side of your jar. Don't cut your wick too short, though, since it needs to be large enough to support a flame that can melt the full surface of your wax. The sweet spot is around ¼ inch.

When you're tending to your wick, be sure to also take off any curdled clumps or buildup—mushrooms, as they are called in candle land—since they, too, can cause your wax to burn too quickly.

2.

Don't burn it next to an open window or in a drafty place.

According to Stone, added oxygen in the air can cause your flame to grow too quickly, which means a lower burn time (not to mention a potential fire hazard).

3.

Burn your candle for long enough that it forms a full "melt pool."

You know when a candle looks like it's burning straight through the middle and it's leaving wax on the sides? That's known as tunneling, and it's a sign that you're not burning it for long enough at a time. "Tunneling is typically caused by extinguishing a candle too soon in its initial burns," explains Tracy.

To allow your flame to melt the entire surface of the wax, you should leave it going for at least an hour—especially during those first few burns. "If you stop short, the candle will develop a memory of where the melt pool stopped previously, which can lead to tunneling," says Stone. "Repeatedly burning a candle this way will create a smaller and smaller melt pool each time," adds Meresz.

If you do notice your candle start to tunnel, not all hope is lost! Stone says that putting a little "tinfoil tent with a silver-dollar-size open hole in the center for ventilation" on top of your candle as it burns (again, for at least an hour) can help trap heat and liquefy the entire surface again. Stand by while this is happening to make sure your tent doesn't get knocked over.

4.

...but don't burn it for too long.

The experts agree that any longer than four hours and your wick will start to mushroom and your candle will lose some of its fragrance. At that point, blow it out and rotate out with a different scent or supplement with another smell-good option like incense or essential oils in a diffuser.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It
Home

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It

Kami McBride

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use
Beauty

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use

Carleigh Ferrante

We Need To Talk About Toxic Femininity In Beauty: Ever Encounter These Examples?
Beauty

We Need To Talk About Toxic Femininity In Beauty: Ever Encounter These Examples?

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy

Dull, Lackluster Hair? This $26 Treatment Instantly Increases Volume, Bounce, & Shine
Beauty

Dull, Lackluster Hair? This $26 Treatment Instantly Increases Volume, Bounce, & Shine

Carleigh Ferrante

The Sneaky Root Cause Of Increased Fine Lines & Wrinkles After 40
Beauty

The Sneaky Root Cause Of Increased Fine Lines & Wrinkles After 40

Hannah Frye

This 2-Second Technique Can Help Flowers Bloom Again & Again
Home

This 2-Second Technique Can Help Flowers Bloom Again & Again

Emma Loewe

Bakuchiol Oil vs. Retinol: Which One's Better For Skin? Hear What This Derm Says
Beauty

Bakuchiol Oil vs. Retinol: Which One's Better For Skin? Hear What This Derm Says

Alexandra Engler

Use This 3x A Week To Smooth A Crepey Neck & Chest (You Will Be Floored)
Beauty

Use This 3x A Week To Smooth A Crepey Neck & Chest (You Will Be Floored)

Jamie Schneider

How To Regrow Ginger At Home: Your Simple 6-Step Guide
Home

How To Regrow Ginger At Home: Your Simple 6-Step Guide

Emma Loewe

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It
Home

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It

Kami McBride

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use
Beauty

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use

Carleigh Ferrante

We Need To Talk About Toxic Femininity In Beauty: Ever Encounter These Examples?
Beauty

We Need To Talk About Toxic Femininity In Beauty: Ever Encounter These Examples?

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy

Dull, Lackluster Hair? This $26 Treatment Instantly Increases Volume, Bounce, & Shine
Beauty

Dull, Lackluster Hair? This $26 Treatment Instantly Increases Volume, Bounce, & Shine

Carleigh Ferrante

The Sneaky Root Cause Of Increased Fine Lines & Wrinkles After 40
Beauty

The Sneaky Root Cause Of Increased Fine Lines & Wrinkles After 40

Hannah Frye

This 2-Second Technique Can Help Flowers Bloom Again & Again
Home

This 2-Second Technique Can Help Flowers Bloom Again & Again

Emma Loewe

Bakuchiol Oil vs. Retinol: Which One's Better For Skin? Hear What This Derm Says
Beauty

Bakuchiol Oil vs. Retinol: Which One's Better For Skin? Hear What This Derm Says

Alexandra Engler

Use This 3x A Week To Smooth A Crepey Neck & Chest (You Will Be Floored)
Beauty

Use This 3x A Week To Smooth A Crepey Neck & Chest (You Will Be Floored)

Jamie Schneider

How To Regrow Ginger At Home: Your Simple 6-Step Guide
Home

How To Regrow Ginger At Home: Your Simple 6-Step Guide

Emma Loewe

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It
Home

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It

Kami McBride

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use
Beauty

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use

Carleigh Ferrante

We Need To Talk About Toxic Femininity In Beauty: Ever Encounter These Examples?
Beauty

We Need To Talk About Toxic Femininity In Beauty: Ever Encounter These Examples?

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy

Dull, Lackluster Hair? This $26 Treatment Instantly Increases Volume, Bounce, & Shine
Beauty

Dull, Lackluster Hair? This $26 Treatment Instantly Increases Volume, Bounce, & Shine

Carleigh Ferrante

The Sneaky Root Cause Of Increased Fine Lines & Wrinkles After 40
Beauty

The Sneaky Root Cause Of Increased Fine Lines & Wrinkles After 40

Hannah Frye

This 2-Second Technique Can Help Flowers Bloom Again & Again
Home

This 2-Second Technique Can Help Flowers Bloom Again & Again

Emma Loewe

Bakuchiol Oil vs. Retinol: Which One's Better For Skin? Hear What This Derm Says
Beauty

Bakuchiol Oil vs. Retinol: Which One's Better For Skin? Hear What This Derm Says

Alexandra Engler

Use This 3x A Week To Smooth A Crepey Neck & Chest (You Will Be Floored)
Beauty

Use This 3x A Week To Smooth A Crepey Neck & Chest (You Will Be Floored)

Jamie Schneider

How To Regrow Ginger At Home: Your Simple 6-Step Guide
Home

How To Regrow Ginger At Home: Your Simple 6-Step Guide

Emma Loewe

What Does "Bright, Indirect Light" Actually Mean? Asking For My Plants
Home

What Does "Bright, Indirect Light" Actually Mean? Asking For My Plants

Emma Loewe

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It
Home

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It

Kami McBride

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use
Beauty

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use

Carleigh Ferrante

We Need To Talk About Toxic Femininity In Beauty: Ever Encounter These Examples?
Beauty

We Need To Talk About Toxic Femininity In Beauty: Ever Encounter These Examples?

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy

Dull, Lackluster Hair? This $26 Treatment Instantly Increases Volume, Bounce, & Shine
Beauty

Dull, Lackluster Hair? This $26 Treatment Instantly Increases Volume, Bounce, & Shine

Carleigh Ferrante

The Sneaky Root Cause Of Increased Fine Lines & Wrinkles After 40
Beauty

The Sneaky Root Cause Of Increased Fine Lines & Wrinkles After 40

Hannah Frye

This 2-Second Technique Can Help Flowers Bloom Again & Again
Home

This 2-Second Technique Can Help Flowers Bloom Again & Again

Emma Loewe

Bakuchiol Oil vs. Retinol: Which One's Better For Skin? Hear What This Derm Says
Beauty

Bakuchiol Oil vs. Retinol: Which One's Better For Skin? Hear What This Derm Says

Alexandra Engler

Use This 3x A Week To Smooth A Crepey Neck & Chest (You Will Be Floored)
Beauty

Use This 3x A Week To Smooth A Crepey Neck & Chest (You Will Be Floored)

Jamie Schneider

How To Regrow Ginger At Home: Your Simple 6-Step Guide
Home

How To Regrow Ginger At Home: Your Simple 6-Step Guide

Emma Loewe

What Does "Bright, Indirect Light" Actually Mean? Asking For My Plants
Home

What Does "Bright, Indirect Light" Actually Mean? Asking For My Plants

Emma Loewe

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 Tips On How To Have A Good Healthy Relationship10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.