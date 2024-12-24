The size of the wick is also important: A larger wick means a larger flame, which will burn through your wax faster. (This is why it's important to trim your wick before every use, but more on that later.) "One job of a candlemaker is to ensure that a wick is large enough to melt the full surface of the candle, but not too large that it's drawing up more wax than necessary," Stephen Tracy, the co-founder of Keap, explains. It's a science, people!