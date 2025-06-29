The first step is to make your shower setting as relaxing as possible. This means setting the water to your ideal temperature and calling upon tools like shower bouquets, eucalyptus bundles, essential oils, or even room sprays and pillow mists. This will help set the tone for your shower meditation. Keep an eye out for scents like eucalyptus, chamomile, lavender, or rosemary—anything that will make you stop and say ahhh.