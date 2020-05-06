Practice moving toward your feelings and being open to what they are telling you rather than avoiding them by distracting yourself or by making others responsible for your feelings. Learning how to take loving responsibility for your feelings is what emotionally loving yourself is all about.

For example, if you are feeling the tightness and tension of anxiety, sit with the feeling for a minute as you would sit with an anxious child. Then ask the feeling, "What am I telling you, and how am I treating you that is causing your anxiety?" In other words, how are you abandoning yourself rather than loving yourself?

While the external environment is challenging, notice that it's what you might be telling yourself about what's going to happen—rather than what is currently happening—that is causing the anxiety. Fear of real and present danger is different from anxiety, and, of course, many are feeling this if, for example, there isn't enough to eat. Anxiety is generally about what might happen in the future. Our ego loves to predict the future, and this is often what creates anxiety.

But we don't actually know the future. For example, here in Colorado where I live, some people have been very fearful of eviction, but our governor just announced a moratorium on all evictions. So in cases like these, our anxiety is based on not external factors but rather something self-created.