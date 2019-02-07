Keep Getting Injured From Your Workout? Here Are 5 Steps To Fix It

Do you feel like something is missing from your fitness practice as a whole? Or are you stuck not making progress toward your goals or resolutions? Whether you're a weightlifter who wants to touch your toes or a yogi who can't quite muster a pullup, if you're new to exercise or you're a seasoned fitness veteran, here are five simple steps to help transform your protocol into a healthier, more balanced, and integrated practice.

A balanced fitness practice is not a static target; it is a tool that brings us toward experiencing greater wholeness and ease in movement. Yogic philosophy approaches balance through the principle of opposites. Effort and rest. Tonification and reduction. Yang and yin. Action and inaction. Strength and softness. Similarly, sports conditioning advises pairing opposites to optimize performance like strength and cardiovascular training with regeneration and recovery.

Balance is a dynamic, nonlinear state of being that demands awareness, persistence, and fluctuation. It's a practice in and of itself, so as you work through these steps, take time to reflect, ask yourself whether you're willing to apply your effort consistently in the direction of your goals, and accept that long-term progress is a slow, wavering, and exciting experience.