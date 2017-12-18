Your Definitive Guide To Avoiding Holiday Weight Gain

Many people avoid eating breakfast or lunch and then gorge during dinner during the holidays, thinking that they are saving their calories for later. This method may help you avoid the shame of guilt, but it doesn’t do much good to your metabolism or your weight—as the tendency is to be so famished that you binge and eat more than your body can process. If you're used to eating three meals a day, you're better off eating small portions for breakfast and lunch and continuing these small portions throughout the holidays. Load your meals with protein and a little healthy fat (like avocado or coconut oil), and you will find that you will feel full for longer period of time, which will help you stick to smaller portions.