How To Move Forward When Life Throws A Wrench In Your Plans

The room was a miniature sanctuary, unheated and inelegant. The floor was loose gravel, and someone had nailed together some benches to face a chunk of stone serving as an altar. But the light of the setting sun — an incandescent orange — poured through the windows and lit up the walls, which were covered with graffiti both fresh and faded.

I ran my fingers along the black ink covering the altar and the pen marking gouging the soft wooden walls. Almost every inch of it was covered with words.

I miss you every day.

Please let my daughter be the way she was before.

Did you make it to heaven, my love?

Helen, I am weak. But you already knew that.

I looked up. Hundreds of slips of paper were stuffed into the rafters and seams in the wall. All the people who have fallen into the cracks in the universe, undone by the smallest tragedies. We try to outsmart our limitations and our bad, bad luck but here we are, shouting the truth into the abyss. There is no cure to being human.