Integrative Health

What's Your Body Composition? Here’s A Tip To Find Out (Without High-Tech Scans)

Hannah Frye
October 13, 2024
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Woman lifting hand weights at home looking at herself in the mirror
Image by Ohlamour Studio / Stocksy
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Some high-tech innovations have allowed people to understand more about their bodies beyond a single number on the scale. One semi-common technology is a dual x-ray energy absorptiometry, called a DEXA scan for short. 

While this can be a useful tool, it's certainly not accessible for everyone. However, functional medicine doctor Gabrielle Lyon, D.O., author of Forever Strong, shared an easier method on the mindbodygreen podcast. Find the step-by-step process below. 

How to determine your body composition at home

Lyon suggests trying a waist-to-height calculation to determine fat distribution. Here’s how: 

  • Gather your data: Measure your height and waist circumference. You can use inches or centimeters, but be sure to stick with the same unit of measurement in both. 
  • Calculate: Next, divide your waist circumference by your height. For example, someone who is 5’7” and has a 30-inch waist would do 30/67 (inches) to get 0.44, or 44%. 
  • Evaluate: According to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), you may want to aim for under 50%, or half of your body weight to reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Lyon echoes this suggested range.

But like any measurement, this is only one part of the equation when it comes to full body composition, and therefore overall health. This equation shouldn’t be used to diagnose any kind of health condition, but rather serve as an estimate of body fat percentage for those who want to know and don’t have access to something like a DEXA scan. 

It's also worth noting here that you should avoid taking waist measurements during times like postpartum months, bloating or digestion troubles, and so on. You want to aim for a natural, typical measurement to get your most accurate results.

As for lean muscle mass, Lyon notes recommends tracking how many push-ups or squats you can do. It's far from a perfect science (and there's not a set range to reference), but it may be helpful to gauge your improvement. Let's remember: Your muscles need to feel "fatigued" in order to grow. If your muscles take longer and longer to feel that fatigue, it's a pretty good sign you're growing your muscle mass.

You may also consider getting some blood work done at your physician’s office or through an elective service. Lyon suggests some of the measurements, especially those related to glucose, insulin, and triglycerides, may help you determine what range of skeletal muscle mass you have. 

“What becomes really important to understand is where they are and making improvements,” Lyon says. So don’t get too caught up in the numbers if you can help it. No measurement of body composition is a perfect indicator of overall health. Finally, if you are concerned about your lean muscle mass or want to learn more specific info, it's always a good idea to visit your healthcare provider. 

The takeaway

If you don’t have access to a DEXA scan or something similar, calculating your waist to height ratio (plus how many strength training reps you can perform) may offer some insight into your body composition. For muscle-building tips, tune into the episode below!

