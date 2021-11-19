From Recipes To Decor, Here’s How To Make Your Holiday More Sustainable

It’s that time of year again. With festive colors, holiday recipes, and friends and family in-town, the joyful traditions of the season remind us what we’re most grateful for. But this year, we’re thinking bigger. Not only are we appreciating our loved ones and the delicious spread of food on the table, we’re celebrating the planet that provides a home to it all!
Inspired to create a more sustainable holiday, we reached out to wellness coach and sustainability advocate Minna Lee to gather her top tips for a Friendlier Friendsgiving.
In partnership with Daiya, we followed Minna’s hosting journey, all the way from the farmer’s market to a table set with eco-friendly decorations. And our #1 sustainability takeaway? Swap out one dish of each course for a plant-based alternative. Recipes using Daiya dairy-free cheeses are just as delicious and allergen-free…. Easier on the planet, and the host! To get a taste of Minna’s Friendlier Friendsgiving, check out the video, and the recipes below!
Friendlier Friendsgiving Recipes
Appetizer or side: Baked Stuffed Tomatoes
- 6 Tomatoes
- 1 cup parsley
- 3/4 cup gluten-free bread crumbs
- 1 cup Daiya Mozzarella Cutting Board Shreds
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Cut the tomatoes in half, horizontally. Seed by gently squeezing the tomato halves. Use a small spoon to gently hollow out the inside of the tomatoes, being careful not to puncture the outer shell. Reserve the pulp.
- Chop the reserved tomato pulp and put in a medium bowl. Add the parsley, bread crumbs, cheeze, garlic, and pepper and mix gently to combine.
- Place the tomato halves in an oiled casserole dish, and fill with the bread crumb mixture. Top with Daiya Mozzarella Cutting Board Shreds, using as much or as little as you like. Bake until the tops are browned, about 20 minutes.
- Allow to cool slightly and enjoy!
Main dish: Smoky Fall Squash Mac & Cheese
- 1 Box Cheddar Style Cheezy Mac
- 1/2 Butternut Squash, (cubed)
- 1 Bunch Kale
- breadcrumbs, (for topping)
- Prepare a box of Cheddar Style Deluxe Cheezy Mac exactly as it says on the package.
- Then, roast some butternut squash cubes and sauté some kale/ Mix it into the mac with a sprinkling of gluten-free breadcrumbs.
- Enjoy!