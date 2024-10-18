Skip to Content
Recipes

This Miso Soup Doubles Down On Health Benefits With Extra Sea Veggies

October 18, 2024
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen.
Craving Miso? This Three Seaweed Dashi Is The Perfect Soup Base
Image by Nassima Rothacker / Contributor
October 18, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

One of the most common uses for miso is the classic miso soup, which disperses its benefits into a flavorful broth and can be found on the menu at most Japanese restaurants. And while it's often made at home from powdered packets, this recipe from Vegan JapanEasy makes making homemade miso only a little more complicated—but promises it'll taste exponentially better.

Miso itself is a traditional seasoning in Japanese cuisine and is made of soybeans that have been fermented with koji, a type of mold. It's been used since around the year 700 (seriously). While it's been considered a super-food for centuries, in recent years, studies have begun to isolate the health benefits of miso: It's packed with vitamins, nutrients, and antioxidants, plus the fermentation process imbues it with benefits for our gut health.

This version of the soup also gets bonus nutrients from homemade dashi, made from kombu, nori, and wakame seaweeds. According to the book's author, Tim Anderson, the combination of sea veggies creates "a complex, oceanic aroma and full-on umami," the wakame you rehydrate when making the dashi can be used in the final miso soup to eliminate waste.

Wakame is one of the most common types of seaweed to pop up in our diets, and it has benefits like supporting heart health and anti-inflammatory properties.

So, instead of tearing open a packet of miso soup, try making it (and the dashi!) yourself. We promise it's worth it.

Proper Miso Soup

Makes 2 big bowls (or 4 little ones) 

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons miso (use a good-quality aged red miso if you can)
  • 600 ml Triple Seaweed dashi (recipe below)
  • ¼-inch slice of fresh root ginger (unpeeled)
  •  ¼ leek, finely sliced
  • 2 tablespoons dried wakame
  • 2 shiitake mushrooms, destemmed and sliced (rehydrated dried mushrooms are ideal)
  • 8 mangetout (snow peas) or snap peas
  • ½ block (200 g/7 oz.) firm silken tofu, cut into ½-inch cubes
  • a few pinches of white sesame seeds

Method

  1. Combine the dashi and ginger and bring to a boil.
  2. Add the leek, wakame, and shiitake to the pan; reduce the soup to a simmer; and cook for a few minutes, until the leeks soften and the wakame plumps up.
  3. Add the mangetout/snap peas and cook for another minute, retaining their color and texture.
  4. Fish out the ginger from the soup and discard. Remove from heat and whisk in the miso.
  5. Divide the tofu among deep bowls and ladle over the soup and veg. Garnish with sesame seeds.

Triple Seaweed Dashi Recipe

Makes about 400 mL, plus enough wakame for 4 bowls of miso soup or a small salad

Ingredients

  • 10 g kombu (a piece about 10 cm/4 inches square)
  • 1 sheet of nori
  • 5 g dried wakame
  • 2 cups cold water

Method

  1. Place all the seaweeds in a saucepan with the water and set over low heat. Slowly bring the water to a very low simmer—you should just see a few little bubbles breaking the surface.
  2. Remove from the heat, then leave to infuse for at least 30 minutes.
  3. Pass through a sieve (fine-mesh strainer) and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
  4. Salvage the wakame for later use in a salad or soup; it will keep in the refrigerator for about 4 days.

Looking for a way to get more sea veggies into your diet? Consider adding a supplement.

Recipes excerpted with permission from Vegan JapanEasy by Tim Anderson, published by Hardie Grant Books March 2020, RRP $32.50 Hardcover.

More On This Topic

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

