mindbodygreen

Close banner

This Ingredient Is The Secret To The World's Best Healthy Ice Pop

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.
This Ingredient Is The Secret To The World's Best Healthy Ice Pop

Photo by Lauren Volo

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 21, 2017

As the author of a healthy ice pop cookbook, I spent a fair amount of time experimenting with different ways to make vegan, refined-sugar-free ice pops—while still keeping all of the delicious flavor and achieving the perfect texture. After eating WAY too many ice pops, I realized there were two key secrets: fiber and fat.

Why fiber is the first key to healthy ice pops.

You’ll find that many pop recipes (typical the fruity ones) call for you to strain your mixture through a fine-mesh strainer to avoid any errant texture in the pops: persistent seeds or bits of pulp that don’t quite blend up. Generally speaking, though, for both health and texture reasons, I prefer not to strain Glow Pops. Straining removes quite a bit of the fruit or vegetables' fiber, which is one of the things that will prevent your pops from having an icy consistency. Leaving in the bulk from the fruit or vegetable membrane gives the batter a weight that prevents iciness. Fiber is also a wonderfully healthy ingredient, glow-worthy all on its own. It helps slow down the rate at which you digest your food, which ensures you’ll stay fuller longer and avoid the nasty blood-sugar roller coaster that comes from eating sugary, fiberless foods. It also acts like a gentle scrub brush on your intestinal tract, helping move along waste and ensuring you have productive bathroom visits (a vital part of getting that glow, as accumulated waste is bloating and inflammatory in the body).

Article continues below

Why fat is the second key to healthy ice pops.

Fat is also a great way to get that satisfying, creamy texture. While you might shy away from fat for fear of your health or an expanding waistline, I implore you to reconsider. Researchers are finding more and more that there are a number of fats that are not only not bad for you but actually have amazing health benefits.

Full-fat coconut milk is my go-to base. The type of fat found in coconut is mostly in the form of medium-chain fatty acids (MCFAs) and, in particular, one called lauric acid. Unlike saturated fats found in animal products, MCFAs are almost immediately converted into energy by the body and are unlikely to be stored as fat. Lauric acid is also considered one of nature’s most potent superfoods (outside of coconut milk, breast milk is one of the few places it’s found in nature, which proves its importance in human health and development) and is renowned for its antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal properties.

The majority of fat in both almonds and cashews is monounsaturated fat, similar to the type found in olive oil. Monounsaturated fat is known for its heart-healthy properties and is often recommended as a dietary inclusion for people with heart disease and diabetes. A recent study found that people who eat nuts at least twice a week are much less likely to gain weight than those who seldom eat nuts, so bring on the nut milks and nut butters!

The final fat I rely on is avocado, one of my favorite fruits (that’s right—it’s a fruit!). The majority of fat in avocados comes from oleic acid, a monounsaturated fat that reduces inflammation (the root of many chronic diseases) in the body and has been linked with activating genes thought to be responsible for many cancers, making them essentially anticarcinogenic. They have a creamy, decadent texture and a mild flavor that works well as a subtle background note in many pops, although they do get their 15 minutes of fame in the Avocado Chili Lime Pops (recipe below).

The bottom line: Don’t be afraid of fat. When it comes to both optimal health and optimal texture for healthy ice pops, fat is not only ideal but necessary. Just pay attention to the type of fat you select, making sure the ones you choose are nourishing for your body.

Want to get on the healthy ice pop train? This Avocado Chili Lime Pop puts the über-popular fruit in a starring role.

Avocado Chili Lime Pops

Avocado is often treated as a background ingredient: a spread to add butteriness to toast, an add-in for creaminess in a smoothie. In this pop, though, the avocado’s subtly grassy, rich flavor truly shines, brought to life by a faintly acidic sweetness from the lime and a kick of umami spice from the chili powder.

Makes 5 or 6 (3-ounce) pops

Ingredients

  • 1 medium avocado, pitted and peeled
  • ⅛ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon chili powder, plus more for garnish
  • Zest and juice of 1 lime
  • 1 cup canned coconut milk or homemade milk of choice
  • 1 tablespoon honey

Method

  1. Blend together all the ingredients until very smooth.
  2. Pour the mixture into pop molds and freeze for 1 hour, then insert sticks and freeze for at least 4 hours more, or until solid. Just before serving, unmold the pops and sprinkle each with chili powder, if desired.

Want more healthy ice pops? This anti-inflammatory turmeric pop will be your new favorite dessert.

Based on excerpts from Glow Pops: Super-Easy Superfood Recipes to Help You Look and Feel Your Best by Liz Moody, with the permission of Clarkson Potter, a division of Penguin Random House. Copyright © 2017.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Recipes

This Easy Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream Is Vegan, Keto & Paleo Friendly

Eliza Sullivan
This Easy Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream Is Vegan, Keto & Paleo Friendly
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
Functional Food

25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough

Abby Moore
25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Beauty

You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?

Alexandra Engler
You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-make-the-best-healthy-popsicle

Your article and new folder have been saved!