Fat is also a great way to get that satisfying, creamy texture. While you might shy away from fat for fear of your health or an expanding waistline, I implore you to reconsider. Researchers are finding more and more that there are a number of fats that are not only not bad for you but actually have amazing health benefits.

Full-fat coconut milk is my go-to base. The type of fat found in coconut is mostly in the form of medium-chain fatty acids (MCFAs) and, in particular, one called lauric acid. Unlike saturated fats found in animal products, MCFAs are almost immediately converted into energy by the body and are unlikely to be stored as fat. Lauric acid is also considered one of nature’s most potent superfoods (outside of coconut milk, breast milk is one of the few places it’s found in nature, which proves its importance in human health and development) and is renowned for its antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal properties.

The majority of fat in both almonds and cashews is monounsaturated fat, similar to the type found in olive oil. Monounsaturated fat is known for its heart-healthy properties and is often recommended as a dietary inclusion for people with heart disease and diabetes. A recent study found that people who eat nuts at least twice a week are much less likely to gain weight than those who seldom eat nuts, so bring on the nut milks and nut butters!

The final fat I rely on is avocado, one of my favorite fruits (that’s right—it’s a fruit!). The majority of fat in avocados comes from oleic acid, a monounsaturated fat that reduces inflammation (the root of many chronic diseases) in the body and has been linked with activating genes thought to be responsible for many cancers, making them essentially anticarcinogenic. They have a creamy, decadent texture and a mild flavor that works well as a subtle background note in many pops, although they do get their 15 minutes of fame in the Avocado Chili Lime Pops (recipe below).

The bottom line: Don’t be afraid of fat. When it comes to both optimal health and optimal texture for healthy ice pops, fat is not only ideal but necessary. Just pay attention to the type of fat you select, making sure the ones you choose are nourishing for your body.

Want to get on the healthy ice pop train? This Avocado Chili Lime Pop puts the über-popular fruit in a starring role.