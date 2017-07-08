Have You Tried Adding Weed To Your Smoothie?

Cedella Marley (yes, she’s Bob Marley’s daughter) is one of the leading experts on cooking with weed—in fact, her new book, Cooking with Herb, is entirely devoted to the subject. “Herb is a wondrous plant,” she says. “It contains more than 80 different cannabinoids that interact in various ways with the human body’s endocannabinoid system (which can) help regulate the nervous system and may even counter diseases like multiple sclerosis, glaucoma, and cancer.” Here, she shares her marijuana-spiked Spirulina Smoothie, a daily go-to.