Fragrance is personal. Some swear by the same perfume and wear it for decades, some match their scent to their current mood, while others experiment with every new product that hits the market.

Regardless of how you wear it, if you consider yourself a fragrance fanatic, you're probably familiar with the concept of layering these products—but this practice can be intimidating. Here to demystify the feat is fragrance expert and founder of DedCool, Carina Chaz. To come, her top three tips for layering fragrance.