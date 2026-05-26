The inadequacy stems from the same place: the success wound. The success wound is the term I’ve coined for the invisible pain that comes from mistaking one’s career for self-worth. It’s an unconscious habit of tying your worthiness of love and sense of belonging to what you produce, achieve, and do, rather than who you are. Sure, you logically know that you aren’t your job. You know that real happiness isn’t found in a title or a salary. But there’s still a belief, deep down, that says you do need to prove your value.