Sweaters Smelling Musty? Here's How To Refresh Them — With & Without A Dryer

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
September 18, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Sweater
Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy
September 18, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

With autumn well underway and winter just around the corner, it can only mean one thing: sweater weather. But as you pull your favorite sweaters out of storage, you may notice they could use a bit of a refresh.

So, to find out how to get our sweaters back to smelling brand-new, we asked Becky Rapinchuk of Clean Mama for her top tips. Here are three ways to bring yours back to life, with and without a machine:

1.

Take advantage of your freezer

Got a freezer? Believe it or not, you can use it to help eliminate smells, according to Rapinchuk. All you have to do is fold your sweater up, place it in a bag, and leave it in the freezer overnight.

"The cold air will kill bacteria, and the bacteria is what is giving it a little funky smell," she explains. And just as an FYI, Rapinchuk adds this method also works well with jeans and sports gear.

2.

Try this DIY fabric refresher

Fabric refresher is a quick and simple way to bring life (and a pleasant scent) back to your sweaters, and Rapinchuk has a great DIY recipe for one. Here's how to make it:

What you'll need:
  • ½ cup water
  • ¼ cup vodka or rubbing alcohol
  • 5 drops of an essential oil of your choice
  • A spray bottle
Method:
  1. Add your ingredients to the spray bottle, and shake to combine.
  2. Hang your sweater up, and spritz it lightly with the fabric refresher.
  3. Allow to dry.
3.

Fluff in the dryer

And last but not least, if you have access to a dryer, giving your sweaters a quick spin can help fluff them up fast. Rapinchuk recommends putting them in the dryer with wool dryer balls on low/no heat. It shouldn't take much time at all for them to look freshly laundered, so check on them after 5 to 10 minutes and repeat if necessary.

The takeaway

Your favorite sweaters don't always need to be taken to the cleaners for a refresh once winter hits.

With these quick and simple home methods, you'll be fully prepared for the months of sweater weather to come.

More On This Topic

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home
Beauty

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home

Hannah Frye

