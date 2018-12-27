How To Improve Your Mornings In 2019 If You're Constantly Stressed Out

Sounds simple, but the act of practicing gratitude helps put an end to anxious thoughts by forcing your brain to focus on the positive. Anxiety can often make you feel cut off from the world around you, and cultivating gratitude actively fights against that feeling. Plus, it works: Studies have shown that practicing gratitude daily positively affects mental health, reducing anxiety and stress and even making you a bit happier.

Here's an exercise to get you going: What three things are you grateful for today? Thinking small helps (hear us out) because it gets easy counting the same blessings, like your partner or your cat, every day. Instead, try this: Think of a quality or trait about your partner, a friend, or someone at work that you appreciate; think of something close by like the unparalleled smell of fresh coffee in the a.m. or the coziness of your bedroom; and think of something you'd miss if it were gone, like your cat's cuddly mood or your ability to go on a run. Your three things might be different every day, but the feeling you're after is always the same, and it's unmistakable—a positive change in your emotional state.