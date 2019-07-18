I Tried Sephora's Newest Natural Hair Care Brand — And I'm Hooked

A common question beauty editors get asked is what is our favorite beauty subject—be it skin care, makeup, body, or hair. For the longest time, I loved skin care: I've been a stickler about my routine since I was a preteen testing out drugstore finds and acne treatments. But a few years ago, I decided to stop straightening my hair. In fact, I cut hot tools entirely and started to rehab my curls. From that moment on, I've been a hair care fanatic.

And while the natural and nontoxic brands abound in skin care, it's not necessarily the same for hair. Sure, there are great options out there, but the natural hair care and styling market is well behind that of the skin care market in terms of sheer mass of products available.

So when I am introduced to a natural hair brand that works well—I get excited. Enter: Together Beauty, which recently exclusively dropped under the clean umbrella exclusively at Sephora. It was born of the wisdom of longtime hairstylist and cofounder Sam Brocato, who says he's been playing around with natural product formulations for years at his own salon. (He runs his namesake Sam Brocato Salon, a trendy spot in New York.) "The low-hanging fruit is conditioners and moisturizers; those are easy to formulate naturally. But it's incredibly hard to get the same results with styling products without using synthetically based ingredients," says Brocato. "We've been using all of these in the salon, before launching, and they've been incredibly successful."

Their list of "no" ingredients is quite impressive: sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, gluten, phthalates, mineral oil, petroleum derivatives, artificial dyes, and synthetic fragrances. Then what they do put into it (more on that below) is the stuff of hair care dreams—and it's all 95% natural, give or take. Even their styling products, a category known for damage-inducing ingredients, are full of good-for-you stuff. "I didn't want window-dressings, fillers, and green-washing," says Brocato.

Here, some of my favorites from the line: