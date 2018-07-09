Doing This Made Me Feel More Beautiful Than Any Skin Care Product

Nikki Sharp, wellness expert, yoga teacher, trained chef and book author, partnered with Nature Made Hair, Skin And Nail Gummies to rediscover her inner beauty. In this video, Nikki turns inward to re-energize her connection to herself by embarking on a solo trip to Joshua Tree in rural California’s Yucca Valley to get grounded—a departure from the hustle and bustle of her home in Los Angeles. She needs the calm only alone time can provide. Even though it’s been on her bucket list, she’s never traveled to the California desert before, let alone by herself. This adventure different from the others trips: instead of being the outward-facing author, chef, and resource she’s become, Nikki is pausing to focus on resetting her body and mind by leaning into mother nature’s rejuvenating elements.

Beauty is a feeling, which is why it’s important to indulge in ritual, and good nutrition to help us boost a sense of well-being. In the video, learn how Nikki unwinds, the practices she does to keep her skin in tip top shape, and how her narrative of beauty is unfolding.