Can You Change Your Diet To Avoid Mosquito Bites?

Lemongrass is one of the greatest food sources of citronella, a known mosquito repellent. While doctors are mixed about whether consuming it internally has the same benefits, there are a number of anecdotal reports that point to its success—and honestly, it's so delicious that there's not a huge downside. You can steep it in a tea, or use it in a curry—because it tends to be quite woody, it's often better to infuse it and then remove it before eating.

Of course, it's as much about what you don't eat as what you do. Studies have shown that mosquitoes are far more attracted to people after they've had a single beer than when they haven't consumed any alcohol (scientists aren't quite sure why, as there isn't a direct correlation between ethanol present in skin and number of bites). They're also far more likely to bite if you have a strong amount of lactic acid, which shows up in sweat—so no matter what you eat, try to keep cool to avoid any annoying itch!