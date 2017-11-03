Many traditional bed-in-a-box mattresses are made with petroleum-based polyurethane foams (or memory foams). Chemical adhesives are often used to bond these foam layers together, and chemical flame retardants are added to meet federal flammability requirements. So, rather than making our bedrooms a sanctuary for health and well-being, many mattresses are filled with pollutants that—slowly, over time—find their way onto our skin and into our air and bodies.

According to the EPA, indoor air quality can up be up five times more polluted than outdoor air. Research suggests that the associated risks of chemical contamination may include headaches and fatigue, increases in asthma, cancer, infertility, preterm birth, autism, obesity, lower IQ, memory and learning problems, and advanced puberty. That's reason enough to trade in your mattress!