mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
The Age-Reversing Ingredient You Should Be Cooking With (But Probably Aren't)

The Age-Reversing Ingredient You Should Be Cooking With (But Probably Aren't)

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.
The Age-Reversing Ingredient You Should Be Cooking With (But Probably Aren't)

Photo by Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 23, 2017

As a self-professed Tea Queen, I have a cup nearby at almost all times. I have teas I drink in the morning, teas I drink post-lunch and before bed, teas I drink to make myself calm, and teas I drink to perk myself up. Teas are win-win: They taste delicious, and they're incredibly anti-inflammatory and longevity-inducing (many of the Blue Zones, so-called for their notably long life spans, attribute their agelessness to tea). Numerous studies point to the ability of tea to help prevent cancer, protect heart health, increase resting metabolic rate (important for everything from dropping a few pounds to managing diabetes), and make your skin glow. It's no wonder it's the most widely consumed beverage in the world—but I knew we could do even more with it.

One day, while drinking my 5 p.m. sweet rose tulsi tea (the perfect wind-down from work blend, but that's another story), it occurred to me that tea was, essentially, flavored water. I use water, or a type of flavored water (broth), almost daily in my cooking—for my oatmeal, to cook my pasta in, for my quinoa, in my smoothies. I looked from my mug to my stove and back again.

What if, I thought, I started cooking with my tea?

I began experiments that evening. I warmed some coconut milk on the stove until it just boiled, then turned off the heat, added a few bags of my tulsi rose tea and covered the pot. I let it steep for about 10 minutes before discarding the bags and using the milk to make quinoa. The result? Everything I loved about my tea—a sweet, faintly woody rose flavor—diffusing throughout the lightly coconut-scented quinoa. I tossed in some toasted, crushed pistachio, a few chopped figs, and some chopped fresh mint and parsley leaves and voila! The flavors were five-star-restaurant worthy, with a subtle exotic element that my husband couldn't stop complimenting but also couldn't identify.

Advertisement

The first experiment was an utter success. And it only got better from there.

I infused chamomile in my chia pudding, threw some cold green tea in my morning smoothie, and used Earl Grey as a base for the most delicious bergamot-infused dairy-free chocolate milkshake. The tea always added an incredible level of complexity, even to the simplest of dishes. Here are my favorite ways to cook with tea:

1. Use it to infuse whatever liquid you're using.

In the vein of my first coconut milk quinoa, this is the easiest way to harness tea's beautiful flavors and myriad health benefits. Simply heat up whatever liquid the recipe calls for, whether it's water, milk, or broth, and drop in some loose-leaf tea or tea bags. Cover and let steep for 5 minutes for green, black, or white tea (or "true" teas) and 10 minutes for herbal teas, or tisanes. Strain or remove the bags and proceed with the liquid as you normally would.

2. Grind it and toss it into (or rub it on) your food.

You know the matcha craze that's happening right now, where there are matcha cakes and matcha smoothies and matcha chicken pot pie (just kidding on the last one—I think)? That's the same process I'm referring to. Matcha is simply high-grade green tea ground into a fine powder. You can mimic this process with other teas, although for this method, you really want to make sure you're using quite a high-quality blend. Simply take your tea and grind it in a blender, mortar and pestle, spice grinder, or clean coffee grinder. You can use the resulting powder like you would any spice. Try it as a rub for pastured chicken, or toss some in your smoothie as a superfood booster.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

This Functional Nutritionist Says "Smaller" Foods Have Giant Health Benefits

Jamie Schneider
This Functional Nutritionist Says "Smaller" Foods Have Giant Health Benefits
Recipes

A Healthy Valentine's Day Menu For The Perfect All-Day At-Home Date

Sarah Thomas-Drawbaugh
A Healthy Valentine's Day Menu For The Perfect All-Day At-Home Date
$99.99

The Doctor's Guide To Longevity

With Joel Kahn, M.D.
The Doctor's Guide To Longevity
Integrative Health

I Wasn't Expecting This Supplement To Make Me More Productive — But I'll Take It

Emma Loewe
I Wasn't Expecting This Supplement To Make Me More Productive — But I'll Take It
Beauty

The Ridiculous Way A Makeup Artist Makes Cream Blush Look 10x More Natural

Jamie Schneider
The Ridiculous Way A Makeup Artist Makes Cream Blush Look 10x More Natural
Integrative Health

I'm A Longevity RD & Here's How I Took Care Of Myself When I Had COVID-19

Ella Davar, R.D., C.D.N.
I'm A Longevity RD & Here's How I Took Care Of Myself When I Had COVID-19
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Always Have Trouble Falling Asleep? 10 Things Your Body Could Be Telling You

Sarah Regan
Always Have Trouble Falling Asleep? 10 Things Your Body Could Be Telling You
Integrative Health

Here's How This Common Pantry Staple May Relieve Cold Symptoms

Lindsay Boyers
Here's How This Common Pantry Staple May Relieve Cold Symptoms
Sex

I'm A Sex Therapist: Here Are 6 Q's Women In Long-Term Relationships Always Ask

Dania Schiftan, Ph.D.
I'm A Sex Therapist: Here Are 6 Q's Women In Long-Term Relationships Always Ask
Beauty

Your Skin's pH Is Vital For A Healthy Glow: Here's How To Know If Yours Is Off

Alexandra Engler
Your Skin's pH Is Vital For A Healthy Glow: Here's How To Know If Yours Is Off
Spirituality

Yes, Rainbow Auras Are A Thing — And They're Just As Fun As They Sound

Sarah Regan
Yes, Rainbow Auras Are A Thing — And They're Just As Fun As They Sound
Beauty

This Dishwashing Trick Will Make Your Hands Feel Soft As Butter

Jamie Schneider
This Dishwashing Trick Will Make Your Hands Feel Soft As Butter
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-cook-with-tea-antioxidants-matcha

Your article and new folder have been saved!