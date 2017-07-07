Is This 3-Step Closet-Clearing Routine The New Kondo?

In a world of fast fashion and online shopping galore, many of us have fallen into the habit of overbuying. Whether you enjoy staying on top of the latest trends or just love the act of buying new items, frivolous shopping is an easy trap to fall into, and it can seem harmless at first glance.

After all, it's easy enough to just get rid of our clothes when we run out of room in the closet, right? Well, this way of thinking can be extremely harmful to the environment, considering that 85 percent of clothing ends up in the landfill, where it's left to rot for years. So what's a more environmentally friendly way to tackle that overstuffed closet? The best way to approach overwhelming situations is always to keep the solution simple and actionable. That is where the three R’s—reduce, reuse, and recycle—come in.