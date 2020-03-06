Unlike dishware, which often stays in the comfort of our own homes, water bottles and reusable cups travel with us on public transportation, elevators, and other densely populated areas. In other words, it's very easy for them to come in contact with infectious germs.

“Bacteria and viruses can collect on the outsides, the tops, and the drinking spouts of water bottles,” Moday said. And since some coronaviruses can survive on hard surfaces for up to nine days, it's imperative to practice daily washing.

Additionally, unfiltered tap water may contain other bacteria and microbes, which can grow inside the water bottle over time. If you’re drinking sports drinks, juices, coffee, or other beverages in your bottles, those are even more likely to grow bacteria and mold.

If you thought it couldn’t get any grosser, think again. “When we drink, some of our oral bacteria and saliva end up in the bottle,” Moday said, "and biofilms of bacteria can form if they’re not cleaned.”

If you're thinking it might be easier to just get a disposable coffee cup or a pack of plastic water bottles—try not to. “There really is no reason to use throw away cups,” Moday said. “It’s just bad for the environment.”

As long as you are washing with soap and water daily, your cups and bottles should be safe from infectious germs. In fact, the same rule applies for hand-washing, which you should be doing often. COVID-19 should